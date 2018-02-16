© Hurriyet Daily News



Washington and Ankara are making an effort to mend relations, strained over the former's support of Kurdish forces in Syria. During a visit to Ankara, the US secretary of state said the ties were "too important."Rex Tillerson tried to reassure Ankara over US's involvement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), much of which is comprised of Kurdish YPG, outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization."We take it seriously when our NATO ally says it has security concerns," Tillerson said at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday. "We have always been clear with Turkey that the weapons provided to the Syrian Democratic Forces would be limited, mission specific, and provided on the incremental basis to achieve military objectives only.""We've decided, and President Erdogan decided last night, we needed to talk about how do we go forward? The relationship is too important," Tillerson said.He said thatThe city is controlled by Kurds and is used by the US military to support Kurdish operations against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS)."What is important isCavusoglu said. "We will coordinate to restore stability in Manbij and other cities. We will start with Manbij. After YPG leaves there, we can take steps with the US based on trust."On Thursday,Canliki said he told his US counterpart, Jim Mattis, that Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has helped Kurdish rebels in Turkey "grow and strengthen," posing an increasingly "existential" threat to Turkey.