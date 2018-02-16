© Getty Images

As elections near in some Latin American nations, Washington has been busy preaching its mantra about Moscow's alleged attempts to meddle in others' internal affairs, says a Russian Foreign Ministry department chief.The US is trying to spread its staunch belief about Russia's intervention in the 2016 presidential vote to sway the election in favor of Donald Trump, warning its southern neighbors to watch out, says Aleksandr Shchetinin, head of the ministry's Latin American Department. "Indeed, we see these bogus stories, spreading as if by command in those countries, set to hold elections this year - Mexico, Brazil and Colombia," Shchetinin told TASS. "This idea has been actively imposed on Latin Americans.""Apparently, someone doesn't like very much a positive development of our relations, as well as warm feelings of mutual sympathy, connecting our people." Earlier this month, the US State Secretary Rex Tillerson advised Mexico to "pay attention to what's happening" after another official claimed there were "initial signs" of Moscow's involvement in presidential election, set for July.National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster warned there is "a sophisticated effort to polarize democratic societies" on Russia's part. Before the remarks were made by the US politicians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured "we don't see any 'Russian factor' in the Mexican elections."Although Latin American market is big enough for everyone, such diversity "quashes the 'America for Americans' principle, which probably doesn't sit well with the US."