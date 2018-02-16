But this recent story from the Daily Wire may just take the cake, revealing how dangerous and irresponsible trans activists can be-as well as showing that the progressive cheerleaders are perfectly willing to sacrifice the safety of children in pursuit of this new ideology:
The Left is praising the use of domperidone on a male-to-female transgender individual who was given the U.S.-banned drug to induce lactation and exclusively breastfeed his child.So, a man got a sex change, and then breast-fed his adopted child, disregarding the potential risk to that child's life. That, by any definition, is child abuse.
"It's a dream come true," boasts Bustle's Romper. "Thanks to the work on induced lactation in Transgender women by Dr. Tamar Reisman and nurse practitioner and program manager Zil Goldstein at the Mt. Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery, a Transgender mother was not only able to breastfeed her child, but to be the baby's exclusive food source for its first six weeks of life," reports Romper.
The "Results" of the case report read as follows: "A 30-year-old transgender woman who had been receiving feminizing hormone therapy for the past 6 years presented to our clinic with the goal of being able to breastfeed her adopted infant. After implementing a regimen of domperidone, estradiol, progesterone, and breast pumping, she was able to achieve sufficient breast milk volume to be the sole source of nourishment for her child for 6 weeks. This case illustrates that, in some circumstances, modest but functional lactation can be induced in transgender women."
The transgender individual was able to exclusively breastfeed the child for the first six weeks and supplemented breast milk with formula until the baby was six months old. But while we're pushing the ethical envelope under the banner of transgender "rights," are researchers considering the health and wellbeing of the child in question, who is now potentially at risk of the drug's serious and sometimes fatal side effects?
Apparently not.
"While Reisman and Goldstein's patient took her dose [of domperidone] orally, the FDA is reportedly still worried about the possible effects of domperidone on infants, since the drug is passed through breast milk," notes Romper.
Domperidone has been banned in the U.S. by the FDA since 2004. "The serious risks associated with domperidone include cardiac arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, and sudden death. These risks are related to the blood level of domperidone, and higher levels in the blood are associated with higher risks of these events. Concurrent use of certain commonly used drugs, such as erythromycin, could raise blood levels of domperidone and further increase the risk of serious adverse cardiac outcomes," says FDA.gov.
