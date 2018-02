.@RepAdamSchiff on #Russia investigation: "Yes, there is non-public information that I think is relevant on these issues. That if I were giving you a complete picture I would include."



- CSPAN (@cspan) February 14, 2018

Ranking member of the House Intel Committee and suspected leaker, Adam Schiff (D-CA) continued to spread the big lie that he has 'more evidence' of Trump-Russia collusion and obstruction.The DNC servers have yet to be inspected by federal investigators and the FBI has not questioned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Let that sink in.At a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor on Wednesday, Rep Schiff told reporters the panel has "non-public" evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and obstruction.After rattling off his usual talking points of Russian collusion 'evidence' which is already public knowledge, Schiff pivoted to the issue of 'obstruction'."There is certainly an abundance of non-public info that we have gathered in the investigation and I think that some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of collusion. Some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of obstruction," Schiff said.Adam Schiff then claimed the Trump campaign may have laundered money."We have not been able to adequately follow the money," Schiff saidSchiff also compared the Trump-Russia witch hunt to Watergate.Adam Schiff has been in overdrive since the FISA memo was released by the House Intel Committee.Schiff told reporters Tuesday the Democrats would not make any revisions to their junk memo.