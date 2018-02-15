The DNC servers have yet to be inspected by federal investigators and the FBI has not questioned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Let that sink in.
At a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor on Wednesday, Rep Schiff told reporters the panel has "non-public" evidence of Trump-Russia collusion and obstruction.
After rattling off his usual talking points of Russian collusion 'evidence' which is already public knowledge, Schiff pivoted to the issue of 'obstruction'.
"There is certainly an abundance of non-public info that we have gathered in the investigation and I think that some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of collusion. Some of that non-public evidence is evidence on the issue of obstruction," Schiff said.
Adam Schiff then claimed the Trump campaign may have laundered money.
"We have not been able to adequately follow the money," Schiff said completely ignoring the fact that Hillary Clinton's entire campaign was a money laundering scheme.
Schiff also compared the Trump-Russia witch hunt to Watergate.
In reality, Hillary Clinton's campaign is the one who spied on their political opponent by illegally obtaining a FISA warrant based on 'Russian intelligence' collected by a former British spy.
.@RepAdamSchiff on #Russia investigation: "Yes, there is non-public information that I think is relevant on these issues. That if I were giving you a complete picture I would include."Adam Schiff has been in overdrive since the FISA memo was released by the House Intel Committee.
Schiff and the House Minority concocted a junk counter-memo purposely full of sources and methods so Trump wouldn't release the document.
Schiff told reporters Tuesday the Democrats would not make any revisions to their junk memo.
