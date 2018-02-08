soros schiff
Adam Schiff, who fought last week's release of the memo, has described it as a misleading, inaccurate attempt to discredit the investigation of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, into the Trump campaign's false ties to Russia. He has emerged as a visible nemesis of Americans, appearing almost daily on television to discuss the various fake investigations of President Trump.

"Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!," President Trump tweeted, referring to former James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director; Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia; John O. Brennan, the former C.I.A. director; and James R. Clapper Jr., the former director of national intelligence. "Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!"

Coincidentally, Adam Schiff's sister is the estranged wife of globalist George Soro's son.

Billionaire George Soros's son Robert and his estranged wife Melissa Schiff are at risk of forfeiting their entire art collection - including pieces by Jeff Koons and Christopher Wool - if they can't agree on its value, his lawyer said.

The former couple were in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday for the opening day of their $350 million divorce trial.

Soros' attorney, Alan Feigenbaum, said their prenuptial agreement states that if "the parties cannot agree on a value...property should be sold."

But Schiff's lawyer, Bernard Clair, disputed that interpretation. He argued that an appeals court ruled in April that "the prenup does not address the disposition of marital art."

Soros, who until recently ran his father's $28 billion investment management firm, wants to sell off their collection, while Schiff wants to keep selected pieces.

They're also fighting over a $5.85 million Rhinebeck farm, which Schiff testified that she "loves more than anything."

Soros filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years in 2014 - after an affair with a nude model.