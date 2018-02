© Erik de Castro / Reuters



Turkey has asked Washington to end its support for Kurdish fighters and remove them from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It comes amid growing tensions between the NATO allies.Speaking after a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said he had told his US counterpart, Jim Mattis, that Washington's support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has helped Kurdish rebels in Turkey "grow and strengthen," posing an increasingly "existential" threat to Turkey."We demanded this relationship be ended, I mean we want them to end all the support given to the Syrian arm of the PKK, the YPG,"Canliki said.Mattis, for his part, said the US and Turkey are having an open dialogue about their growing differences over the fight in Syria and "finding common ground."The US considers Syrian Kurds to be vital in the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria, and earlier this week unveiled a budget plan which would send $550 million in new assistance to Syrian opposition forces. That money would include $300 million for training and equipment and $250 million for a border security force which would enhance security in former IS strongholds and stem the flow of militants.Ankara, however, believes the SDF is linked to the PKK, an extremist group which operates within Turkey.Tuesday's NATO meeting came amid increasing tensions between Ankara and Washington, particularly amid Turkey's 'Operation Olive Branch', which it launched against Kurdish fighters in Afrin on January 20.Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had strong words for the US, while referencing a recent remark by Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk, the top US commander in the US-led coalition against IS, who said that Turkey would face a sharp response if it struck Manbij, Syria.Erdogan said in response. The remark is in reference to a Turkish martial arts move that involves a potent open-palm hit, resulting in a one-hit knockout or even skull fractures and death.Those talks were scheduled to take place later on Thursday.