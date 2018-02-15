© YouTube

Have you heard the latest nursery rhyme? "Hillary and Obama went up the hill. They both came down in handcuffs."Don't laugh. It's not a joke. It's very real.The noose tightened this week upon the entire FBI leadership over the scandal to destroy candidate Trump and then, President Trump. But it's no longer just the FBI leadership facing prison time for conspiracy and obstruction of justice. It's no longer just Hillary and her pals at the DNC and the Clinton Foundation facing prison time.Before I get to all that nasty criminal stuff, let's go the polls! For over a year we've heard...The latest respected Rasmussen poll is out. Trump is at 48% approval. That makes President Trump MORE popular than Obama at the exact same date of his presidency. On Feb 7th, 2010 Obama was at 44% approval. On Feb 7th, 2018 Trump was at 48% approval.How is this possible? I thought Trump was universally hated? I thought he had the lowest approval ratings in history? Yet he's four points more popular than Obama at the exact same time of his presidency.If Trump is "historically unpopular" and he's four points higher rated than Obama, what does that make Obama? But we never heard a word back then from the media.More problems for the Democrats. The latest Quinnipiac Poll shows Americans now give Trump credit for the economy 48% to 41%.The latest Real Clear Politics average of many respected polls shows Democrats have lost dramatic ground on the issues of economy, jobs, immigration and national security.Blue wave? Sounds like a red tsunami to me.Now to Obama, Hillary and the FBI scandal. It's only going to get worse for Democrats.Newly released texts from FBI lovebirds Lisa Page and Peter Strzok put both Hillary and Obama in grave legal jeopardy.I wouldn't want to be Hillary or Obama right now.Wayne Allyn Root is host of the nationally-syndicated WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show. Listen from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and watch at 5 PM on Newsmax TV- now on DirecTV and Dish. His R-J columns run Thursdays and Sundays.