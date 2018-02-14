The Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitaries are rushing massive reinforcements to the Euphrates valley region within Deir Ezzor province in what early reports are saying is preparation for an all-out offensive against US-backed forces.Likewise,The development comes one week after US coalition warplanes attacked Syrian pro-government forces near the army-held town of Khasham on the east Euphrates shore, killing at least 50 troops (with some sources saying the death toll exceeded one hundred).According to Al-Masdar News journalist Ibrahim Joudeh,