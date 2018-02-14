Puppet Masters
Trump Education Dept. reverses Obama policy, will not consider transgender complaints about bathroom access as falling under federal law
Carlos Garcia
The Blaze
Mon, 12 Feb 2018 16:18 UTC
Here's what they said
Buzzfeed reported that Department of Education spokesperson Liz Hill said that they do not consider transgender complaints as falling under the Title IX federal civil rights law.
"Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity," Hill said.
"Where students, including transgender students, are penalized or harassed for failing to conform to sex-based stereotypes, that is sex discrimination prohibited by Title IX," Hill added, explaining that bathroom complaints are different from general discrimination.
"In the case of bathrooms, however," she said, "long-standing regulations provide that separating facilities on the basis of sex is not a form of discrimination prohibited by Title IX."
Obama education official's counterargument
Buzzfeed sought out the contrary opinion from a former Obama administration official, Catherine Lhamon, the head of the Education Department's Office for Civil Rights.
"Until now, the official position of the Department has been that Title IX protects all students and that they were evaluating how that protection applies to the issue of bathroom access," Lhamon said. "This new categorical bar of civil rights protection for transgender children required to attend schools every day ignores the text of the law, courts' interpretation of the law, the stated position of the Department to date, and human decency."
The policy is a reversal from that of the Obama administration, which extended protections for transgender persons.
katos 2018-02-14T16:49:23Z
The head of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins university school of medicine SAYS "TRANSGENDERISM IS A MENTAL DISORDER "!! Meaning these people are mentally RETARDED and should seek psychiatric help, not bathroom privilege!!
I hate to be "that guy," but words have meaning, as Jordan Peterson likes to point out. A "mental disorder" is not equivalent of "mental retardation." They are very different things. I don't know if "asshole" is a side of the illiberal-left vs. radical-right debate, but that seems to be clearly where you sit. Even if transgenderism were directly caused by a blow to the skull, that doesn't change that fact.
There is no such thing as a GENDER change! It's impossible! You may CUT OFF YOUR junk, or have JUNK added, but the bottom line is none of these supposedly "TRANSGENDER PEOPLE " will ever be able to reproduce, naturally! So your fooling yourself into thinking your something your not, AND then demanding others recognize you on your terms?? Mental retardation!!
lol, okay "Dr." katos
You seem to have a fundamental misunderstanding of the terms "retard" and "retardation."
The fact that you can't discern between "retardation" and "disorder" makes everything you say suspect. Those words do not mean the same thing, no matter how much you like saying "retard."
Anyone under the age of 18, that is allowed, supported, or prodded into becoming "transgender" by their parents or guardians are being neglected and abused by those parents. Those parents need to be prosecuted.
As long as they aren't my kids, I couldn't give a shit. I don't care if you think you're a gender-fluid pegasus, like to fuck cacti, inject heroin into your eyeballs while telling your children they are special snowflakes or whatever. If you accept that your child may one day murder you because of decisions you made for them, go hog wild.
But we don't need more laws and regulations.
But we don't need more laws and regulations.
The mental state of a transgender person does not fit with the physical reality therefore the treatment must suit the condition.
Sex or gender comes in 2 forms as we all know, male and female. If the physical reality is viewed as an absolute fact or biological designation of one or other. Then it is the mental state that needs treated toward adjustment to and acceptance of the reality of physical fact.
Sex or gender comes in 2 forms as we all know, male and female. If the physical reality is viewed as an absolute fact or biological designation of one or other. Then it is the mental state that needs treated toward adjustment to and acceptance of the reality of physical fact.