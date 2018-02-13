Open Letter to Lorde by BDS Kiwi Activists

Attention Seeking Celebrity Rabbi Shmuley takes out Slanderous Ad in

Washington Post

Legal battle brought on by Israeli Teenagers against the Kiwi Activists who wrote an open letter to Lorde

"On Wednesday, Shurat HaDin, the Israel Law Center, announced it had filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Israeli teenagers - fans of the Grammy Award winner who had purchased tickets to her Tel Aviv concert - against two New Zealand-based activists linked to the BDS (Boycott Divestment and Sanctions) Movement who it says persuaded Lorde to reconsider performing in Tel Aviv."

"In 2011, the Israeli Knesset passed a law allowing civil litigation by anyone who can claim economic harm from a boycott against Israel, any of its institutions, or an area under Israeli control. The law drew fierce criticism from Israeli civil liberties groups, who called it a violation of free speech rights, but in 2015, the Supreme Court upheld the bulk of it.



Both advocates and opponents of the measure say the suit over Lorde's cancellation is the first action filed under the law. If it succeeds, it could have broad implications for the growing movement in the United States, Europe and elsewhere to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel, primarily in protest against its settlement and security practices in the West Bank. The movement is known as B.D.S."

Florida State Rep. Randy Fine demands venues cancel Lordes Concerts or pay fines

"Florida has no tolerance for antisemitism and boycotts intended to destroy the State of Israel," Fine wrote. "That's why Florida passed groundbreaking anti-BDS legislation several years ago ... Current statues are clear - local governments cannot do business with companies that participate in antisemitic boycotts of Israel."

Florida Rep. of District 53 Randy Fine calls BDS activists "terrorists" and "pathetic loser" in private messages

"I am a Florida native, born and raised, Fine was extremely racist by calling us Palestinians, terrorists. I will not be silenced here in Florida, and I am not a terrorist as he implied on his post. It makes me feel angry and frustrated to be called a terrorist because I speak out against the ethnic cleansing of my people. Boycotting apartheid is my right as an American citizen". Masri also stated, "I have nieces here in Florida Ahed Tamimi's age. They want to attend the Lorde concert but now another Zionist is trying to take that away. Just like Ahed, we are being punished with rights and privileges taken away because we support Palestinian Human rights. It's crazy! I will boycott israeli apartheid until Palestinians have basic and equal rights according to international law and basic moral codes of decency".

Nomination of BDS Movement for the Nobel Peace Prize

Supporting BDS comes at a hefty price that activists are willing to pay