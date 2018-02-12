Kurdish-led forces
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been filmed fighting with Syrian government forces in eastern Syria.

The video released, and republished by Eastern Mediterranean News, shows a fighter of the SDF's Deir Ezzor Military Council saying "We are coming for you O Bashar (al-Assad)" in reference to the president of Syria.

The latest video and battles come as a commander of the US-backed SDF announced the intention of fighting the Syrian Army in the eastern desert province of Deir Ezzor. The video and details can be found here.

The SDF are led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). Despite the YPG battling Turkish-led forces in northwest Syria and calling for the help of the Syrian Army, their comrades in eastern Syria continually provoke a situation against government forces, most likely under the directions of US command.

The YPG in Afrin who are battling Turkish-led forces host no illegal US military bases or personnel unlike their eastern comrades.