Yet Major Outlets Don't Want to Talk About This

Where Journalistic Instincts Go To Die

Strzok and Page discuss an "insurance policy" against the "risk" of a Trump presidency and "OUR task." They talk about "unfinished business," "an investigation leading to impeachment," and an acknowledgement of "no big there there" on the Russia collusion story. They knew about the discovery of additional classified Clinton emails on an unsecured laptop for a month before Congress was notified. And the FBI claimed it didn't have five months' worth of text messages requested by investigators, but the inspector general was able to recover them in less than one week.

Newly revealed text messages between FBI paramours Peter Strzok and Lisa Page include an exchange about preparing talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey to give to President Obama, who wanted 'to know everything we're doing.'



The message, from Page to Strzok, was among thousands of texts between the lovers reviewed by Fox News. The pair both worked at one point for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.



Page wrote to Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, about prepping Comey because 'potus wants to know everything we're doing.' According to a newly released Senate report, this text raises questions about Obama's personal involvement in the Clinton email investigation.

"The Justice Department notified the Committee that it had redacted other text messages that were personal in nature or relating to other investigations." It added, "Presumably, because this message was not redacted, the Department believes it may relate to the FBI's investigation of classified information on Secretary Clinton's private server."

Was he told everything? Was he told about the focus on the Trump campaign? Was he told about the dossier? Was he told about the source and funding of the dossier? Was he not told about the focus of Strzok's investigation?

A person familiar with Strzok's thinking reiterated this account, telling CNN that the text referred to Obama's broader interests in issues of potential Russian interference in the election more generally. The idea that Obama was micromanaging the FBI's investigation does not match reality, the person said.

What did it mean for Strzok to open an investigation into the Trump campaign? What type of surveillance was involved? What types of investigative techniques were involved, other than securing wiretaps to spy on campaign affiliates? How many people were investigated, and on what grounds? What did Obama know about this investigation? When did he find out about the dossier? When was his first briefing on it?

For more than a year and a half, the media have gone all-in on reporting every possible angle of President Donald Trump's alleged collusion with Russia. No story update has been too small, no encounter with a Russian too inconsequential, and no anonymous source too sketchy to generate outsize coverage and histrionic claims from major media.But as the Russian collusion story disintegrates, another interesting story ascends. Investigations by multiple congressional committees as well as an investigation by the inspector general of the Department of JusticeThese investigations have resulted in the firing, demotion, and reassignment of at least six top officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice. And all of those personnel changes were made before even the first official reports and memoranda from these investigations were made public.These are statements made by elected members of the U.S. government on the record, not selective and political leaks from anonymous sources.When the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence's majority memo was made public last week, many journalists highlighted Democratic talking points against it or otherwise rushed to defend the agencies credibly accused of abuse of power. As soon as they could, they dropped the story, despite the dramatic claims in the memo.Two [a few] nights ago, a criminal referral by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was published with far fewer redactions than an earlier version of the referral. The less-redacted letter was significant The application failed to note that the campaign document was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The dossier wasn't corroborated so much as taken in faith based on the supposed credibility of its author, even after the FBI discovered he'd violated his working agreement with them. A top Justice official's wife also worked on the Clinton campaign effort. The official funneled her information into the investigation.The principal creator of the dossier revealed that he was "desperate" to keep Trump out of office, and the FBI knew this but didn't tell the court about his extreme political bias.obviously sourced to the dossier author, Christopher Steele,In addition to supporting the major claims of the House Intelligence memo,elsewhere reported to be the extremely sketchy Cody Shearer and Sid Blumenthal -and he took it seriously, itselfGrassley and Graham had to fight the FBI tooth and nail to get this memo released with few-enough redactions to serve the public. Grassley accused the bureau of playing a "bureaucratic game of hide the ball."Its portions about the criminal referral - as opposed to its portions repeating Democratic talking points - could not have been more dryly written or uninteresting.It ran under the false headline "2 Senators Issue Letter To Support House Memo," even though the letter was issued in early January, weeks before the House memo was made public. The criminal referral was only this week published with few-enough redactions to make sense of it. blog post mischaracterized the more redacted version of the letter Monday as a letter written "in an effort to breathe life into the deflating Nunes effort. Unsurprisingly, it's another big nothing." IAnd it was written weeks prior to the House Intel memo. But other than that, great job downplaying.I mean, it's not a scandal if you don't look at it!Before we move on to the next big example, let's look atwho was very upset on January 5 when Grassley and Graham announced the criminal referral of dossier author Steele. That's when the criminal referral was announced, but we didn't know why they made the referral until late Tuesday night.that it looked " pretty darn political ," wondered why they made their cover letter public when the particulars were classified, and quoted someone calling it a distraction and " nonsense ."He did find time to repeatedly throw cold water on the revelations of the House Intel memo, sayingHe said arguments in support of the memo were " tortured ." And he generally tweeted and retweeted critiques of those with a different perspective on FISA abuse than the average House Democrat.Let's turn our attention to another big development in the growing scandal of mismanagement at the FBI. The broad contours are already known.were alleged to be cheating on their respective spouses with each other, presumably a big no-no for counterintelligence officials seeking not be compromised. The chatty duo exchanged tens of thousands of text messages about their work on the Hillary Clinton email investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation.Yesterday the majority on theSen. Ron Johnson and staff explained that the inspector general investigation into the handling of the Clinton email investigation brought to light text messages that raise questions deserving further explanation. Did political bias influence the FBI's investigation? Did the Obama Justice Department or White House influence the FBI's investigation? And did political bias influence the FBI's actions regarding President Trump?Director James Comey's statement letting Hillary Clinton off for her mishandling of classified information was circulated months before she and other key witnesses were interviewed. Edits to that statement all downplayed the severity of her actions.Comey said he didn't talk with Justice or the White House, but text messages suggested otherwise:It began:It is true that the report says this relates to the Clinton email investigation, despite the September date. The report gave a footnote for this explanation, which said,But a later Wall Street Journal report based on anonymous sources close to Strzok and Page say. The texts discussed drafting talking points for Comey because "potus wants to know everything we're doing."The chatty duo, or their representatives, gently delivered their case to the Wall Street Journal's Del Quentin Wilber, that there was nothing at all to worry about. Obama was about to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in China and wanted to discuss election meddling. This seems eminently reasonable.This is standard procedure for most reporters. But this explanation isn't as airtight as reporters all agreed it was. For one,You can watch him here "I do not talk to the Attorney General about pending investigations. I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. We have a strict line and always have maintained it. I guarantee it."That Strzok was drafting the talking points about Russia is again reasonable. He was running the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, having launched that investigation in July, if not earlier informally. Let me quote CNN from last month , "As a leading counterintelligence expert, Strzok was also involved in opening the investigation into ties between Trump campaign associates and suspected Russian operatives."And if the President of the United States wanted to know everything about Strzok's investigation into Trump and Russia, he's the president and can do that, even if that contradicts his televised claims.Hmm. President Obama was briefed by Comey on an ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling. He wanted to know everything.But instead of a curious press corps, we have folks likewho made an earlier appearance. You will no doubt be surprised to learnthat we've been told was focused on Trump since at least July 2016, calling it " dubious ." Of the notion a text about Obama's involvement in a briefing suggesting, well, personal involvement, Blake said it " doesn't make sense ."In a series of tweets, he explained that the real story was that Fox News wasn't skeptical enough about the Senate Homeland Security Committee report's claim that the "potus wants to know everything" text was about the Hillary email investigation when anonymous sources claim it was about the Russia election meddling investigation that was laser-focused on the Trump campaign andHis story is headlined, "Right-wing media obsesses over FBI text message story; hours later it's debunked."Now, if you accept anonymous sources as the voice of God, it's true that the Wall Street Journal "debunked" the notion that Obama might have talked to an FBI director about an investigation into Hillary Clinton. But in the place of that claim,Some debunking!Some might say that the news Obama was briefed on Strzok's pending Trump-Russia investigation is about a million times more interesting than the report he was being briefed on the Clinton probe months after Comey let her off.Well you can take that burning of a strawman to the bank, assuming the bank in question is the "Bank of Anonymous Sources Who Say There's Nothing to See Here So Please Stop Asking Questions."Darcy has a point that Fox News should dig into claims, even if it sourced the original claim correctly to Wisconsin senator Johnson. Now he should follow his own advice and encourage people to start asking far more questions about the Russia-Trump investigation we've been hearing so much about for so long.The Wall Street Journal's anonymously sourced claim that Obama got a briefing on Strzok's Russia-Trump investigation is far more interesting than Fox News' report on an old Hillary Clinton briefing. Now reporters should begin digging into it instead of considering it case closed. Yes, even though it relates to President Obama.And if reporters at American newsrooms are so narrow in their thinking that they can't even imagine lines of inquiry in a direction other than "nothing to see here" for politicians not named Trump, they should hire some people with more diverse viewpoints to help them.is a senior editor at The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at