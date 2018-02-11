A 2016 study released by UCLA found that women have collectively committed millions of sexual offenses against American men including rape, assault, coercion, and harassment. The pandemic of sexual violence committed by women caused the lead author of the study, Lara Stemple, to suggest that Americans rethink "long-held stereotypes about sexual victimization and gender." Stemple previously produced a 2014 study stating that sexual victimization among men is "in many circumstances similar to the prevalence found among women." Stemple's work has focused on male victims of sex crimes and has criticized female-specific approaches to studying sexual violence, which often ostracize men who have suffered abuse.
Stemple's 2016 study found that a stunning 4.5 million American men have been forced to penetrate another individual at some point in their lives, which meets the legal criteria for rape. In 79.2% of these cases, the perpetrator was a woman.
Additional numbers from other organizations show that sexual violence carried out by women against men is a growing pandemic. A 2012 survey by the US Census Bureau found that 43.6% of individuals who admitted to forcing somebody else to have sex (against that person's will) were women. A 2014 study found that 43% of university young men and high school boys reported to have been sexually coerced into unwanted sexual contact, and 95% of the perpetrators in those cases were women. These numbers suggest that sexual coercion, harassment, and unwanted advances by women may be at epidemic levels on university campuses.
In contrast, feminist groups often claim there is a 'rape culture' on US college campuses caused by men, but data has consistently debunked this claim. Propaganda campaigns have been used to indoctrinate the U.S. public, suggesting that 25% of college women in the US have been raped. Actual data, however, suggests about 1 in 52.6 college women will face a sexual assault or rape.
New studies have changed everything we thought true about 'rape culture' and who is really behind it. If a rape culture does exist, women are perpetrators at equal rates to men.
Despite what new data tells us, feminist groups continue to claim women are always inherent victims of a misogynist society and that men are the propagators of it. The testimonies of male rape victims are laughed at and stats are brushed aside because, according to feminist groups, men can't be victims in a society they control. This perception has led NGOs, nonprofits, and even the United Nations to focus solely on female victimization in sex crimes.
According to a paper by Lara Stemple called "Male Rape and Human Abuse", research about sexual victimization of American men is far behind research about female victims. And data about rape, coercion, and assault of men ages 18-24 (university-aged men) is nearly nonexistent.
Hollywood's Feminist Agenda Ignores the Pandemic of Men Who are Raped by Women
When depictions of sexual abuse are put on a movie screen, they almost always involve a male perpetrator and a female victim. And when women are shown in movies as perpetrators, as in the case with Lisbeth Salander in Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, it's because the man deserved his sex assault or rape. Thus, Hollywood has assisted in the creation of a false narrative about sexual violence against women while ignoring the pandemic of male sexual victimization.
However, scientific scholarship is now pushing back against the traditional notion that women are always victims. The book, "When Women Sexually Abuse Men: The Hidden Side of Rape, Stalking, Harassment, and Sexual Assault", claimed that sexual abuse is real and widespread among American men, but dramatically underreported due to stigma.
The book's authors, Philip W. Cook and Dr. Tammy L. Hodo, covered personal testimonies of females who engaged in sexual abuse of males. It also attempted to understand the rarely reported narratives of male victims:
Female Perpetrator: "I locked the room door that we were in. I kissed and touched him. I removed his shirt and unzipped his pants. He asked me to stop. I didn't. Then, I sat on top of him."
Male victim: "She asked me to bring her to the bank to get some money which was close to my house. We went to my apartment where she tried to kiss me. I told her to quit. She then grabbed my genitals and I quickly removed her hand."
And not only are males more likely to underreport sex assaults, but they are more likely to suffer negative psychological effects from them. A study conducted by Florida Atlantic University found that men are more likely to develop depression and deal with adverse psychological outcomes than women who are sexually assaulted.
With millions of American men who have been raped by women and tens of millions who have been sexually harassed, coerced, or assaulted, it may be time for a dramatic overhaul of how we understand sexual abuse and those who are carrying out the assaults. This will help to define the true perpetrators of 'rape culture.'
Larson is a public health nurse and epidemiologist working with populations exposed to infectious and communicable diseases.