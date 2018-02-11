Five days after the downing of the Su-25 aircraft by jihadist rebels in Idlib, the Russian Aerospace Forces have switched to using their advanced Su-30 and Su-35 jets in Syria, a military source told Al-Masdar this afternoon.According to the military source, due to the small number of Su-30 and Su-35 jets in Syria at the moment, the Russian Aerospace Forces have temporarily halted air operations above some parts of the Idlib Governorate.Most of the Su-30 and Su-35 jets were withdrawn from Syria after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Hmaymim Military Airport in December; however,