© Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters



At least 57 people have been injured by Israeli forces who used live ammunition to suppress the tenth 'Friday of Rage' protests that have gripped the Palestinian territories since the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.Similar actions by the IDF took place at 13 flashpoints across the West Bank, where some 850 protesters took to the streets.Overall 27 Palestinians injured in live fire in Gaza are now being treated by local hospitals. Live fire used by the Israeli troops also injured seven people in the city of Nablus, in the West Bank.US President Donald Trump's December 6 decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital sparked outrage across the Palestinian territories, with people pouring into the streets every Friday to voice their indignation over the move, which has been condemned by the Muslim world and overwhelmingly rejected by the United Nations General Assembly. The protests, which regularly spiral into violence, have so far claimed the lives of 24 Palestinians, while thousands of others have been injured, according to Haaretz.