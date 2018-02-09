To make it more specific - whose money makes the Olympics roll?
There's arguably no sleeker money-making machine in the world than the IOC currently is - selling its name & symbols for a major buck. But let's address common misconceptions first.
Popular belief:
The IOC is somewhat similar to the UN - it exists on fees paid by respective country members or, more specifically, National Olympic Committees.
Truth:
The IOC is, essentially, a private organization incorporated in Switzerland as a non-profit.
It proudly says about itself...
As an entirely privately funded organisation, the IOC's commercial partnerships continue to prove invaluable to the staging of the Olympic Games and the operations of every organisation within the Olympic Movement.Popular belief:
Truth:
The Olympic Games are the world biggest franchise - an applicant-city has to convince the IOC that is has already prepared, or will prepare in time, what is necessary for the Games. Bearing all associated costs. 'What's necessary' is at the sole discretion of the IOC. In exchange the successful bidder gets the right to call its competition 'the Olympic Games'.
The lion's share of expenses is always borne by the organizers. Including, but not limited to, building sport facilities, organizing lodgings and transportation for athletes and officials, feeding them during the Games etc., etc.
The only large expense borne by the IOC is the organization of television broadcasting of the events.
Popular Belief:
Surely, the profits are shared between the Olympics organizers and the IOC?
Truth:
Barely. The IOC retains and controls almost all the marketing rights associated with the Games. Profits from on-site Olympic paraphernalia and venue tickets sales are shared - but those are minor compared to the main sources of income. The main profits from those marketing rights always go straight to the IOC.
Popular Belief:
Speaking of main sources of income: the Games are largely underwritten by all those transnational corporations whose ads you get to see all the time, both as posters on the Olympic arenas and on your TV, right?
Truth:
Yet the TOP Programme, while important, is a secondary source of money for the IOC.
Did we mention that all the money from the TOP go straight into the IOC coffers, the Games organizers have nothing to do with that?
...So, if ticket sales are minor source of income and even the money from those mighty Coca-Cola, P&G and Visa are small fry in comparison - who's the IOC's main financial sponsor?
The answer is simple: NBC Universal. An American media conglomerate that provides the IOC with a whopping 40+ percent of all its revenue from any given Olympic Games.
That follows from simple math: the New York City-headquartered corporation paid the IOC $4.38 billion for the TV rights for the US market for the four Olympics from 2014-2020, inclusive of PyeongChang 2018, or $1.1 billion on average (the contract does not distinguish between the Summer and Winter Olympics).
For those stunned by the amount of money the Americans are willing to send to Lausanne, here's an even more impressive figure: as early as 2014, NBC and the IOC extended their deal to cover the next six Olympics till 2032 - for $7.75 billion, or 1.3 billion each.
How and if NBC makes return on such a huge investment (the biggest sum paid in television history) is a separate story - but the fact is, the Americans are the Olympic movement's biggest 'shareholders'. One might even call it having a 'controlling stake'.
Compared to the NBC and Discovery deals, the rest of the world is paying a lot less - while not publicly disclosed, estimates indicate that the two biggest IOC earners outside the US and Europe - the Japanese and Chinese TV rights - give the Olympic right-holders $250 and $125 million per 'Olympiad', respectively.
All in all, the latest breakdown of the IOC revenue looks as follows:
- 73 percent broadcasting rights
- 18 percent the Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme marketing rights
- 5 percent other revenue
- 4 percent other rights
More importantly, the IOC is barely hiding that these days its prime function is to increase the revenue flow by selling what could be sold to the highest bidder. Whoever that bidder is and wherever it comes from. As a result, it starts to resemble a corporation in which key investors demand more compliance from the management - "or else." So much for the 'international Olympic movement.'
Comment: The Olympics have become another front in the Empire quest for domination.