The World Anti-Doping Agency is completely outdated as it is no longer an effective tool in fight against doping. Endless doping scandals, bureaucratic acrimony, lost doping samples, inability to protect sensitive data from hackers... WADA mistakes and failures have been numerous in the recent years. Today the world sports community doesn't regard WADA as the warrant of fair play. Unfortunately, the Agency ceased to be the body that is capable to deal with doping at big sports events.The need of essential changes in WADA's structure has been already discussed soon after the Olympics 2016 in Rio. The national anti-doping organisations of 17 countries including the USA, Germany and the UK called for an overhaul of the World Anti-Doping Agency. The 17-nation group proposed that WADA becomes more independent in order to be free from any prejudice and pressure from International Federations and National Olympic Committees.WADA enjoys suspending the accreditation of the laboratories even without giving any reason or detail of such a decision. Only this year, WADA has provisionally stopped the work of labs in Paris and Bucharest. It seems that WADA is just trying to demonstrate its efficiency. However, no one has been persuaded so far.Although sports officials described this case as the temporary suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and consequently the ban to use Russian national symbols during the competition, this fact contradicts the Rule 59, Chapter 6 of the Charter that does not allow the exclusion of the entire country from the Olympic Games.In 1920, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Turkey and Bulgaria were banned for launching WWI. In 1924, Germany was suspended for the same reason. Besides, Germany and Japan were banned from the 1948 Olympic Games for starting WWII.In 1964, the IOC disqualified the Republic of South Africa for the policy of racial discrimination and apartheid. In 2000, the national team of Afghanistan wasn't accepted to the Olympics because Afghan women were forbidden to take part in sports events.At last, The Indian national team was suspended from the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games for government interference in the matters of the Indian Olympic Association.Thus, it is clear that each national team suspension has been caused by some political reasons.WADA can't stand with Russia's cheating but puts a blind eye to high-profile doping violations in weightlifting. And it seems that sports officials are not planning to remove this kind of sport from the Olympics.