Society's Child
'I just want what's best for him': Newborn abandoned at Tucson Airport
RT
Fri, 09 Feb 2018 19:37 UTC
"Please help me. My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home," the note said.
"Please, I'm sorry," the note concludes. "I just want what is best for him and it is not me."
Authorities are seeking the woman who is thought to have given birth at around 9pm on January 14, in the Concourse B restroom at Tucson International Airport in Arizona.
The surveillance footage shows a dark-haired woman walking with a blanket-covered bundle through the airport. She is also carrying a purple neck pillow and a shoulder bag.
An airport employee discovered the baby on a changing table near baggage claim and alerted airport security. Police also found the woman's blood-stained clothing at the scene.
The infant was placed on a changing table and had been cleaned and wrapped in a blanket after being born, according to authorities. The child is currently in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Quote of the Day
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
