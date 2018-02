© AFP 2018/ STRINGER



Egypt has been fighting jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai since the ouster of then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. A year later, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged their allegiance to Daesh terrorist group.The Egyptian Air Force has carried out strikes on militant's hideouts in the northern and central parts of the Sinai Peninsula, the army spokesperson said Friday.The Egyptian Army announced earlier in the day the launch of a major operation against Islamist militants across the country, an army spokesman said in a televised statement.The main threat to the security of Egypt comes from the north of the Sinai Peninsula. Egypt has been fighting the jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai since the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have frequently been the target of deadly attacks staged by Islamists in the area.In 2014, Sinai's indigenous militants pledged their allegiance to Daesh terrorist group. Since then, the Wilayat Sinai, the Daesh branch in Egypt, has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the area.