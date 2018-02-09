A one in fifty shot that your child may try to take their own life is a pretty big deal

Parents across the country are reporting horrifying and deadly stories of their kids hallucinating and turning violent or suicidal after taking Tamiflu.The 2017-2018 flu season is turning out to be one of the worst outbreaks in recent history. Already this year, the flu has claimed the lives of dozens of children and hospitalized countless others. In the midst of the turmoil and sickness, however,Oseltamivir, the antiviral medication marketed as Tamiflu, is used to treat flu symptoms caused by influenza virus in patients who have had symptoms for less than 2 days. While there are plenty of common side-effects ranging from hives to difficulty breathing, some of the less common side effects have parents crying foul."Had I known this was an issue, I would've never given it to him," remarked Jackie Ray, Harp's aunt and guardian.The parents of a six-year-old little girl gave their daughter Tamiflu and she began hallucinating, ran away, and then tried to kill herself by jumping out of a window."She was about to jump out the window when my wife came up and grabbed her," recalled the girl's father, who wanted to stay anonymous."When I walked in the room I was greeted with him slapping me across the face, and then continually smacking his head into the pillow saying 'ouch, ouch, ouch,'" says Andrea Wallen, Steven's mother."Tamiflu, like any medication, has potential side effects," Dr. Amy Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital explained to News 5 Cleveland.Because there are so many people now taking Tamiflu, the side-effects are skyrocketing.cautioned Dr. Edwards.However, while these dangerous side effects are rare, they are experienced by one to two percent of children.. Parents are now faced with the choice to medicate their kids to fight the flu virus or let them ride it out.Doctors are urging parents to consider their options when their child has the flu, only recommending that high-risk children get the medicine and if they do take it, watch them closely."For the parents who are insisting that their kid get Tamiflu because of how scared they are about the pediatric deaths we've had, if your kid is not high risk, then you do need to think about the fact that this drug does come with side effects, and so we do not give it to every person that has influenza routinely," Dr. Edwards explained.