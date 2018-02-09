© Ari Jalal / Reuters



The healthcare system in Mosul is still far from adequate due to the "massive extent of devastation" inflicted, more than six months since the end of the battle for the city, UNICEF's representative in Iraq told RT.The situation in Mosul remains tough, with its residents having extremely limited access to health facilities, despite all the efforts of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other humanitarian organizations, Peter Hawkins said. The official has recently paid a personal visit to Mosul to hand over equipment to a public health laboratory and witnessed the situation on the ground.Hawkins told RT.The city is still struggling to adjust some seven months after it was "liberated" from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists by Iraqi troops, backed by the US-led coalition. West Mosul has suffered the most, enduring a months-long siege and heavy bombardment, and the situation there is still worse than in other parts of the city."If you're in the east side it's much better, on the west side the level of devastation was extraordinary." Hawkins said."You have to understand the massive extent of devastation," he added.Hawkins stressed.