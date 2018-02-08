SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Amazing Health Journey: Interview with Mikhaila Peterson
Society's Child
India claims approval of flights to Israel through SA airspace, Saudis deny report
Sputnik
Wed, 07 Feb 2018 20:11 UTC
If finally confirmed, a newly projected air route to Tel Aviv will be historic in every possible way: it'll cost passengers less money and time, but, most importantly, it will potentially signify a new era in Saudi-Israeli ties. The move would essentially mean that the flight duration would be reduced by two and a half hours compared to the current route, which would cut fuel costs and make tickets more affordable.
The only currently operating rival to Air India is Israeli El Al, which flies an 8-hour route to Mumbai via southern Yemen. As New Dehli is regarded as a new promising destination and has no direct routes to Israel, the airline will be getting a 750,000 euro grant for launching a new route.
Earlier, the airline sought Israel Airports Authority's approval for flights to and from Israel, but the question had not been seriously tabled until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India last month. The potential move is seen as a nod to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in the region, who is due to arrive in the contested West Bank on February 10. Last year, he became the first Indian premier to go to Israel on an official visit.
Most importantly, however, Air India's New Delhi-Tel Aviv route will be the first public signal of the warming relationship between Tel Aviv and Riyadh. Though there were reports earlier on their undercover cooperation on security issues, no tangible evidence has ever surfaced, Haaretz wrote.
For seventy years now, Saudi airspace has been closed not only to Israeli aircraft, but to those of other nations en route to Israel, except for privately owned jets which were to make a stop-over in Amman airport first. The recent decades have seen only two direct flights to Israel, that we know of, which have traversed the Saudi airspace, and this was the United States Air Force One carrying President George W. Bush and a subsequent flight with Donald Trump aboard.
Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab states to date that have official diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv and host Israeli missions on their territory.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Amazing Health Journey: Interview with Mikhaila Peterson
Latest News
- Doper's delight: Latvian couch says Russians may spike Latvian athletes' drinks with doping agents
- UK: Anti-extremist think tank blasts Foreign Office's decision to pass out hijabs
- NY high school cancels Hunchback of Notre Dame musical after students complain that Esmerelda has been 'whitewashed'
- Norway's ice instruments: Coolest sounds in music
- The US 'self-defense' attack on Syrian government forces looks like it was pre-arranged
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Terrified 12yo girl called suicide prevention line convinced she was going to die as bullies banged on her toilet door
- World leaders denounce Trump's Nuclear Posture Review: Brings 'humankind closer to annihilation'
- FBI investigation report on Hillary Clinton released by Senate Homeland Security Committee
- Mark Levin: Obama likely knew Hillary paid for FISA warrant for surveillance on Trump Campaign
- Congressional reality check from James Mattis over looming government shutdown
- Deadly Israeli siege tightens: Gaza hospitals shut down, total power blackout by end of February
- US military investigation launched into death of green beret, SEAL Team 6
- According to the Pentagon: War in Afghanistan to cost $45B in 2018
- India claims approval of flights to Israel through SA airspace, Saudis deny report
- Over a meter (3.5 feet) of snowfall in 3 days for the Pyrenees, France
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake, loud boom rocks eastern New York counties
- Syrian War Report: US airstrikes hit Syrian Army in Deir Ezzor - YPG takes out two Turkish tanks in Afrin - Russia scales up involvement in Idlib
- Duterte defends his behavior: 'If I don't act like a dictator, nothing will happen to this country'
- The US 'self-defense' attack on Syrian government forces looks like it was pre-arranged
- World leaders denounce Trump's Nuclear Posture Review: Brings 'humankind closer to annihilation'
- FBI investigation report on Hillary Clinton released by Senate Homeland Security Committee
- Mark Levin: Obama likely knew Hillary paid for FISA warrant for surveillance on Trump Campaign
- Congressional reality check from James Mattis over looming government shutdown
- Syrian War Report: US airstrikes hit Syrian Army in Deir Ezzor - YPG takes out two Turkish tanks in Afrin - Russia scales up involvement in Idlib
- Duterte defends his behavior: 'If I don't act like a dictator, nothing will happen to this country'
- A dumpster full of grease fire: There's no way to shrug off the level of corruption within the FBI / DOJ / DNC
- Israel's power show on northern border aimed at Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
- "No evidence" of Russian interference in Brexit referendum YouTube exec tells parliamentary committee (VIDEO)
- SOTT Focus: Why Communists Can't Stand Jordan Peterson
- 'So do not be nervous ... there is nothing': Netanyahu maintains innocence as Israeli police edge closer to indicting PM for corruption
- Turkey's Syria op will move to Idlib after mission completed in Afrin - Erdogan
- German lawmaker blasts anti-Russian sanctions as 'counterproductive,' urges Ukraine to accept will of Crimean people
- 'Non-negotiable right to act in self-defense': US-led coalition conducts 'defensive' airstrikes against Syrian forces - UPDATE
- Pelosi breaks record in longest House filibuster in demand for 'dreamer' protections
- Winning bigly: Trump's approval rating tops Obama's at same point during his term as president
- Was Fusion GPS trying to buy access to DOJ with payments to Bruce Ohr's wife?
- Rep. Louie Gohmert: Democrats FISA deception will ruin them
- This should scare everyone: Flynn never lied - was railroaded into guilty plea anyway
- Doper's delight: Latvian couch says Russians may spike Latvian athletes' drinks with doping agents
- UK: Anti-extremist think tank blasts Foreign Office's decision to pass out hijabs
- NY high school cancels Hunchback of Notre Dame musical after students complain that Esmerelda has been 'whitewashed'
- Terrified 12yo girl called suicide prevention line convinced she was going to die as bullies banged on her toilet door
- Deadly Israeli siege tightens: Gaza hospitals shut down, total power blackout by end of February
- US military investigation launched into death of green beret, SEAL Team 6
- According to the Pentagon: War in Afghanistan to cost $45B in 2018
- India claims approval of flights to Israel through SA airspace, Saudis deny report
- Socialist David Alinsky wrote the ruthless rules that the radical and violent Left has adopted
- Career opportunity? Texas man sought English teaching position with ISIS terrorists in Mosul
- Died a hero: Thousands pay last respects to Russian Su-25 pilot downed in Syria (VIDEO)
- Senators want US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics investigated amid Nassar sexual abuse scandal
- Naked passenger wreaks havoc on Alaska Airlines
- UK's post-Brexit strategy: Project power by illegally selling weapons to regimes like Honduras
- Counterfeit 'elites': They are neither the best nor brightest
- Another clueless celebrity: Jim Carrey urges people to delete their Facebook account because it 'profited from Russian interference in US election'
- Court hears how 'dark web' pedophile blackmailed victims into performing degrading acts
- ACLU: Boston police used social media surveillance to spy on Black and Muslim protesters
- Fancy Bears leaks docs revealing Canadian sports figures' role in pressuring sports federations to toughen sanctions against Russia
- Portugal is confronting its role in the slave trade with a planned monument sparking fierce debate over race and history
- Discovery: Thousands of dead bodies buried under the University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- The Big Burn - Global fire 13k years ago
- How UFO reports narration change with the technology of the times
- "Vela Incident": Is Israel behind the1979's mysterious nuclear explosion?
- Clinton and the UFOs: Did he ever find out if the truth was out there?
- Yeltsin interview from 1990: 'In the Politburo, they were ready to betray, besmirch, and defile'
- Groundbreaking DNA test on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals first modern Brits were black
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- Did ancient Greeks sail to Canada?
- 'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown people discovered in India
- Norway's ice instruments: Coolest sounds in music
- Astronomers have discovered swarms of tiny comets orbiting an alien sun
- Job One for Quantum Computers: Boost Artificial Intelligence
- Ancient virus could be the reason humans developed the ability to think
- The sun is blank, NASA data shows dimming continues (UPDATE)
- Princeton physicist William Happer states the obvious: Climate models 'don't work'
- A scientific theory and the multiverse madness
- HKU scientist's key discoveries in the search for life on Mars
- Jupiter & Saturn - Gas Giants?
- 'Superionic ice' found on Uranus and Neptune
- Unknown language discovered in Southeast Asia
- Scientists create superionic 'space' water
- It's raining viruses! Billions fall from the sky everyday
- Egypt: Rare dinosaur discovery could signal more finds
- Another historic SpaceX launch: 'Triple-rocket' Falcon Heavy launches Tesla Roadster to Mars orbit - Two rockets synchronize vertical landings (VIDEO)
- Ground-breaking DNA results on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals Brits were dark skinned, light-eyed and curly-haired
- NASA - 2 new 'potentially hazardous' asteroids careening towards Earth
- New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
- Major study finds mid-latitudes ozone layer not repairing as models predict
- 99-million-year-old bird trapped in amber is the most complete bird fossil yet (PHOTOS)
- Over a meter (3.5 feet) of snowfall in 3 days for the Pyrenees, France
- 2.2 magnitude earthquake, loud boom rocks eastern New York counties
- Erie in Pennsylvania has broken its all-time snow season record (UPDATE)
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Moscow all time record snow - Taiwan aftershocks & possible underwater eruption offshore (VIDEO)
- UK's big freeze could linger for another month, more snow and sleet is on the way
- Massive winter storm dumps over 30 cms (1 foot) of snow in 24 hours on parts of British Columbia (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Twin waterspouts spotted off Maui, Hawaii (VIDEOS)
- Lightning strike kills 22-year-old man, injures his father in Honey Island, Texas
- Record heat and dry conditions spark fears of another drought in California
- Strange trumpet sounds heard in Austin, Texas
- Strange 'trumpet sounds' heard reported in Łódź, Poland (VIDEO)
- Paris grinds to a halt as snow blankets northern France
- 'Sounds like the Earth is giving birth': Strange grinding, moaning sounds heard in sky over Georgia
- Record snowfall in France causes transport chaos amid more snow
- Massive snow strands 800 cars in Fukui, Japan for second day - 2 feet of snowfall in 48 hours
- Flake news: Snowfall in Hawaii
- Lightning bolt hits 7 family members, killing 2 in Zimbabwe
- At least 6 killed, tens of thousands displaced as floods hit Bolivia and Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Explosion at New Brunswick home blows out 3 garage doors, breaks windows; officials unsure of cause
- 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan: Buildings destroyed, casualties mount (VIDEOS) - UPDATES
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Cat plague is back after nearly 40 years in hiding
- North Texas man now an amputee after flu complications
- Big Pharma drug companies sell us remedies for problems caused by their own products and the Federal Government has their back
- Mouse study suggests there's an amount of alcohol that's good for the brain
- Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, moves for ban
- Will there be a vaccine for Alzheimer's?
- SOTT Focus: Some of the Crap They Put in McDonald's Fries is Also Used in Latest 'Cure' For Baldness, and it Ain't Potatoes
- New Cochrane Review: Flu vaccines fail 99%
- 'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
- Insufficient vitamin D linked to irritable bowel syndrome and sports injuries
- Doctors admit they got it wrong after almost 1 million dengue vaccinations result in children's deaths
- Gut bacteria shown to protect the liver
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- The new science of sleep and dreams
- Probiotics may alleviate lactose intolerance
- Cardiovascular damage can be prevented and repaired by vitamin D3
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
The right to speak out is also the duty to speak out.
- Vladimir Pozner
Recent Comments
Eighty something deaths a year for eighty years. Impressive. Must have been a real nice place in its day. (Sarc)
one more thing just think of how many more jobs this would create and how many more missing persons would be found
3000 to dig a body up Just give me a backhoe I'll do it for a 1000 each
Adherents of a psychopathic angry god who loves the scent of burnt flesh.
The crazies in Washington just will not get with this program, because it is everything they want to control and plunder. It is the US led NWO,...
Comment: Flights of fancy...something gained in translation?