Society's Child
Court hears how 'dark web' pedophile blackmailed victims into performing degrading acts
RT
Thu, 08 Feb 2018 16:24 UTC
Cambridge University graduate Matthew Falder admitted to 137 offences relating to 48 people, including the extortion of indecent abuse images from his victims. The court heard he distributed the pictures on the dark web and 'hurtcore' websites, which are hosts of material depicting rape and abuse.
Falder, 29, of Edgbaston, Birmingham, had racked up so many offences it took as long as 35 minutes for them to be read out in full.
The scientist, who pursued his illicit acts for at least eight years, also admitted to encouraging a young person to rape a four-year-old boy.
Prosecutors told the court how he targeted vulnerable individuals, including anorexic teenagers, by posing on the internet as a depressed female artist offering them money for images.
Opening the case, Ruona Iguyovwe said Falder got victims "to produce increasingly severe self-generated indecent images of themselves, the focus of these images being to humiliate and degrade the victims."
The court heard that once he got hold of the first compromising material, he would then hold that against his victims to get more pictures out of them. Falder is also accused of blackmailing one of his victims to lick toilet seats and eat dog food.
The 29-year-old is alleged to have told one to "choose carefully," or he would "send the images to everyone on Facebook associated with your school, and in letters to your parents and teachers, explaining with printouts of all the pictures that you will strip for money."
The pedophile was tracked down and arrested at Birmingham University, where he was doing a postgraduate course, on June 21 last year.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) sought help from Britain's intelligence agency GCHQ, America's FBI and law enforcement in Israel, Slovenia, Australia and New Zealand to capture the offender.
Three of his victims reported having attempted suicide after being subjected to the degrading treatment. Describing the impact of Falder's actions, one of his victims told the court: "I feel dirty, like used goods."
In a statement, the victim said her personal relationships had collapsed because of the mental scars the traumatic experiences had left, and that she had consequently run away from home."Part of me believes that's all I am good for anymore - to be abused," she said.
Judge Philip Parker QC told her she was "exceedingly brave" for coming to court.
The trial continues.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Counterfeit 'elities': They are neither the best nor brightest
- German lawmaker blasts anti-Russian sanctions as 'counterproductive,' urges Ukraine to accept will of Crimean people
- 'Non-negotiable right to act in self-defense': US-led coalition conducts 'defensive' airstrikes against Syrian forces - UPDATE
- Pelosi breaks record in longest House filibuster in demand for 'dreamer' protections
- Winning bigly: Trump's approval rating tops Obama's at same point during his term as president
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Was Fusion GPS trying to buy access to DOJ with payments to Bruce Ohr's wife?
- Rep. Louie Gohmert: Democrats FISA deception will ruin them
- This should scare everyone: Flynn never lied - was railroaded into guilty plea anyway
- Another clueless celebrity: Jim Carrey urges people to delete their Facebook account because it 'profited from Russian interference in US election'
- FBI undercover informant on Uranium One breaks silence
- With a few words Gowdy and Zelden destroy Swamp's lies about FISA memo
- Court hears how 'dark web' pedophile blackmailed victims into performing degrading acts
- Astronomers have discovered swarms of tiny comets orbiting an alien sun
- How China's Polar Silk Road can make Canada the next big Asian power
- ACLU: Boston police used social media surveillance to spy on Black and Muslim protesters
- Russian MoD: Real goal of US presence in Syria is control over resources, not fighting terrorism
- Fancy Bears leaks docs revealing Canadian sports figures' role in pressuring sports federations to toughen sanctions against Russia
- SOTT Focus: China's Polar Silk Road Offers North America The Chance to Escape Post-Industrial Rot
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- German lawmaker blasts anti-Russian sanctions as 'counterproductive,' urges Ukraine to accept will of Crimean people
- 'Non-negotiable right to act in self-defense': US-led coalition conducts 'defensive' airstrikes against Syrian forces - UPDATE
- Pelosi breaks record in longest House filibuster in demand for 'dreamer' protections
- Winning bigly: Trump's approval rating tops Obama's at same point during his term as president
- Was Fusion GPS trying to buy access to DOJ with payments to Bruce Ohr's wife?
- Rep. Louie Gohmert: Democrats FISA deception will ruin them
- This should scare everyone: Flynn never lied - was railroaded into guilty plea anyway
- FBI undercover informant on Uranium One breaks silence
- With a few words Gowdy and Zelden destroy Swamp's lies about FISA memo
- How China's Polar Silk Road can make Canada the next big Asian power
- Russian MoD: Real goal of US presence in Syria is control over resources, not fighting terrorism
- SOTT Focus: China's Polar Silk Road Offers North America The Chance to Escape Post-Industrial Rot
- Asia-Pacific: The Indian Ocean Region is going to heat up
- White House staff secretary resigns after both ex-wives accuse him of abuse
- Palestine: Israeli forces kill 3, injure 110 in West Bank
- Flashback: Ex-Bush official Col. Lawrence Wilkerson on the military-industrial complex: "We are the death merchant of the world"
- Top 10 'curious' circumstances behind the rise of ISIS
- UK MoD: "Practice of targeting suspected terrorists" with drones outside of war zones - officials then delete statement claiming 'mistake'
- US wants $1 trillion upgrade of its nuclear arsenal because of perceived 'Russian threat' to European allies
- Propaganda Alert: Top U.S. official says Russians penetrated U.S. voter systems
- Counterfeit 'elities': They are neither the best nor brightest
- Another clueless celebrity: Jim Carrey urges people to delete their Facebook account because it 'profited from Russian interference in US election'
- Court hears how 'dark web' pedophile blackmailed victims into performing degrading acts
- ACLU: Boston police used social media surveillance to spy on Black and Muslim protesters
- Fancy Bears leaks docs revealing Canadian sports figures' role in pressuring sports federations to toughen sanctions against Russia
- Portugal is confronting its role in the slave trade with a planned monument sparking fierce debate over race and history
- Big military spendings make us broke, not safe
- Little Barbies: Sex trafficking of young girls is America's dirty little secret
- BBC correspondent was detained for 17 hours in Indonesia over disputed tweet
- Cops sneak up on tattoo shop owner, beat him without mercy (VIDEO)
- European women fight back with anti-migrant violence campaign video
- ISIS video shows jihadists waiting in French countryside to attack "Paris before Rome"
- Pew Research: Five facts about the religious lives of African Americans
- Canada's gender-neutral pronoun bill should be a warning for Americans
- The trade in dog meat South Korea doesn't want Olympics tourists to see
- Norovirus outbreak at 2018 Olympic Games: Number of people with vomit illness symptoms grows
- Banks close 1,700 branches in past 12 months, fastest pace in decades
- Study: Resettling refugees costs US taxpayers more than $8B in five years
- Complaint: 'Collateral arrests' by ICE amount to racial profiling, violation of immigrants' rights
- Syria: Is Turkey's attack on Afrin intended to split the US-Kurdish alliance?
- Archaeologists discover human remains buried in mysterious sand mounds in Australia
- The Big Burn - Global fire 13k years ago
- How UFO reports narration change with the technology of the times
- 12,800 years ago: Cosmic impact produced global fires larger than dinosaur killer event - Research
- "Vela Incident": Is Israel behind the1979's mysterious nuclear explosion?
- Clinton and the UFOs: Did he ever find out if the truth was out there?
- Yeltsin interview from 1990: 'In the Politburo, they were ready to betray, besmirch, and defile'
- Groundbreaking DNA test on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals first modern Brits were black
- Egypt: 4,400-year-old tomb discovered near Cairo
- Everything old is new again: Toxic masculinity, 1920s-style
- 500-year-old code used by Ferdinand II finally cracked by Spain's intelligence agency
- Ancient mass grave likely contained 300 Vikings from 'Great Heathen Army'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Declassified documents from 1957 reveal CIA-MI6 plot to terrorize Syria, spark fake revolution, assassinate leadership
- Secret DDR escape tunnel discovered in Berlin reveals story
- Mexico: Ancient skeletons found buried in a ring formation
- Russia's historic Ryazan Kremlin seen through 100 years of photographs
- Did ancient Greeks sail to Canada?
- 'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
- Book review: 'The Eurocentric Conception of World Politics: Western International Theory, 1760-2010', by John M. Hobson
- Ancient stone tools by unknown people discovered in India
- Astronomers have discovered swarms of tiny comets orbiting an alien sun
- Job One for Quantum Computers: Boost Artificial Intelligence
- Ancient virus could be the reason humans developed the ability to think
- The sun is blank, NASA data shows dimming continues (UPDATE)
- Princeton physicist William Happer states the obvious: Climate models 'don't work'
- A scientific theory and the multiverse madness
- HKU scientist's key discoveries in the search for life on Mars
- Jupiter & Saturn - Gas Giants?
- 'Superionic ice' found on Uranus and Neptune
- Unknown language discovered in Southeast Asia
- Scientists create superionic 'space' water
- It's raining viruses! Billions fall from the sky everyday
- Egypt: Rare dinosaur discovery could signal more finds
- Another historic SpaceX launch: 'Triple-rocket' Falcon Heavy launches Tesla Roadster to Mars orbit - Two rockets synchronize vertical landings (VIDEO)
- Ground-breaking DNA results on 10,000-year-old fossil reveals Brits were dark skinned, light-eyed and curly-haired
- NASA - 2 new 'potentially hazardous' asteroids careening towards Earth
- New study shows low-intensity electrical stimulation of the brain can boost memory
- Major study finds mid-latitudes ozone layer not repairing as models predict
- 99-million-year-old bird trapped in amber is the most complete bird fossil yet (PHOTOS)
- 100 million year old arachnid trapped in amber is a missing link in spider evolution (PHOTOS)
- Massive winter storm dumps over 30 cms (2 feet) of snow in 24 hours on parts of British Columbia (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- Twin waterspouts spotted off Maui, Hawaii (VIDEOS)
- Lightning strike kills 22-year-old man, injures his father in Honey Island, Texas
- Record heat and dry conditions spark fears of another drought in California
- Strange trumpet sounds heard in Austin, Texas
- Strange 'trumpet sounds' heard reported in Łódź, Poland (VIDEO)
- Paris grinds to a halt as snow blankets northern France
- 'Sounds like the Earth is giving birth': Strange grinding, moaning sounds heard in sky over Georgia
- Record snowfall in France causes transport chaos amid more snow
- Massive snow strands 800 cars in Fukui, Japan for second day - 2 feet of snowfall in 48 hours
- Flake news: Snowfall in Hawaii
- Erie in Pennsylvania has tied its snow season record, now over 12 feet and likely to increase
- Lightning bolt hits 7 family members, killing 2 in Zimbabwe
- At least 6 killed, tens of thousands displaced as floods hit Bolivia and Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Explosion at New Brunswick home blows out 3 garage doors, breaks windows; officials unsure of cause
- 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan: Buildings destroyed, casualties mount (VIDEOS) - UPDATES
- Heavy snowstorms spread across Morocco blocking 38 roads (VIDEOS)
- Heavy snowfall continues to hit cities in Japan (VIDEOS)
- Desert town in Algeria is covered in snow for the second time this year (PHOTOS)
- Elderly woman dies following dog attack in South Africa
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Residents of North Routt, Colorado trying to solve mystery of what rattled homes
- Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania investigating reports of loud booming noise
- Bright meteor fireball over the US Midwest seen as far south as Alabama
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in northern Illinois
- SOTT Focus: Michigan Meteor Event: Fireball Numbers Increased Again in 2017
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Michigan; USGS registers impact as M2.0 earthquake - fragments found (UPDATE, PHOTOS)
- Albertans report meteor fireball over the province
- Cat plague is back after nearly 40 years in hiding
- North Texas man now an amputee after flu complications
- Big Pharma drug companies sell us remedies for problems caused by their own products and the Federal Government has their back
- Mouse study suggests there's an amount of alcohol that's good for the brain
- Regulators say herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, moves for ban
- Will there be a vaccine for Alzheimer's?
- SOTT Focus: Some of the Crap They Put in McDonald's Fries is Also Used in Latest 'Cure' For Baldness, and it Ain't Potatoes
- New Cochrane Review: Flu vaccines fail 99%
- 'People Eating Tasty Animals': Gordon Ramsay triggers vegans in viral tweet
- Insufficient vitamin D linked to irritable bowel syndrome and sports injuries
- Doctors admit they got it wrong after almost 1 million dengue vaccinations result in children's deaths
- Gut bacteria shown to protect the liver
- Teenage antidepressants: Harmful and no evidence of benefit, often prescribed after 10-minute appointments without counseling
- Identifying and treating sepsis: The real reason why some die of flu
- Hidden menace: Almost 90% of teens have gender-bending plastic chemicals in their bodies
- Vitamin D can ease the symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- European countries move to expand and enforce vaccine mandates
- The new science of sleep and dreams
- Probiotics may alleviate lactose intolerance
- Cardiovascular damage can be prevented and repaired by vitamin D3
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Narcissistic Perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to Society - Study
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- Young kids are creative geniuses but the education system destroys it
- The toxic effects of loneliness on the human body
- The optimism bias causes people to see themselves and others through rose-colored glasses
- Sex differences in brain structure obvious early in development
- Saver or spender? Money fights can lead to breakups
- Scientific explanation for 'libtards'? Conservatives have more complex moral compass than liberals
- Neural activity pattern Study: Your brain reveals who your friends are
- Study shows partners of people who are conscientious also have better health
- Physically attractive people more likely to fall on the right and be engaged in politics, says study
- Anxiety, anguish, anger: What it feels like to survive a collapse - and how to work on it
- Putin shares what keeps his spirit up
- Discarded treasures: Why we forget most of the books we read
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- Woman films vertical UFO over Mexico
- Manhattan reported more UFO sightings in last two years than any other borough
- 'We are property' - 'Zoo Theory' finally explains why aliens haven't contacted us yet
- State of California takes lead with 490 UFO sightings in 2017
- Extraterrestrial Fascinations: The Pentagon and UFOs
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
- Montrealer creates parked DeLorean snow sculpture - police confused
- No joke! President John Tyler, born 1790, has two living grandsons
- 'Accidentally shifted to an alternative reality in 2012' admit CERN scientists
- Feeling Left Out of Popular Victimhood Culture? Pre-made Status Updates For Jumping on The #MeToo Bandwagon
- BadDay.mpg: One of the internet's first viral videos has a heck of a history
- What should Putin hack next in 2018?
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
The right to speak out is also the duty to speak out.
- Vladimir Pozner
Recent Comments
Bugger. Lots of typos above.. Typing on a device keyboard is a pain.
Here's my problem.... According to Campbell Russia provided the resources necessary for the nation's nuclear reactors, despite promises that they...
Thats amazing resolving power, is this without gravitational lensing? Strange how 'icy' comets don't seem to melt near stars, in fact they can...
As other democracies, including Britain, the United States and Japan.... Lol! When I read this I looked up to see what propaganda site published...
So the uranium scandal in the US is that Clinton dealt with Russia at some point... which is scandalous because anyone dealing with Russia is a...