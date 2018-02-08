© Matthew Stockman / Getty Images North America / AFP

Hacker Group Fancy Bears has leaked documents obtained from Canadian winter sports federations, revealing that North American officials are among the fiercest agitators against Russia.The notorious report published in 2016 resulted in numerous sanctions against Russia, with an Olympic ban from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games being among the most recent penalties.The letter dated by January 11, 2017, shows President of Biathlon Canada, Murray Wylie, addressing to the International Biathlon Union (IBU) senior executives, expressing his disappointment over the body's mild position on Russia, following the publication of the second McLaren report.According to the document, Wylie said that actions taken by the IBU were "not enough to address the damage to the reputation of our sport" adding that Biathlon Canada risked losing its sponsors because of the doping scandal."The sponsors of Biathlon Canada have asked us directly 'How do you plan to clean up your sport?'" he is quoted as saying.Last month, two Russian lugers - Tatiana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko - who had been indicated in the McLaren report, were allowed to take part in competitions under guidance from the International Luge Federation (FIL), after the body's Disciplinary Commission declared it "was unable to ascertain with full conviction that the two athletes had violated anti-doping regulations at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi."The McLaren report findings have already been doubted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which cleared number of Russian athletes and dropped their life-bans over alleged doping violations, stating that the evidence against them was "insufficient" to determine any doping violation.The IOC which had handed the bans to the Russian athletes, however refused to invite them to the 2018 PyeongChang Games, despite all the doping charges against them had been dropped by the CAS.A total of 47 Russians are currently appealing their non-invitation to the Games in the Ad Hoc Division of CAS. The decision is expected to be announced on Friday morning, just hours before the PyeongChang opening ceremony.