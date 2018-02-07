© Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin/WireImage



"This thing?! This was two weeks of: This memo is going to end everything. This memo, have you heard about the memo? Hashtag: Release the memo! This memo will make Donald Trump innocent. This memo will put Robert Mueller in jail. It will abolish the FBI. The Justice Department will have to rename itself the Donald J. Trump & Family Private Security Task Force."

I can't believe this is it." "I don't really believe in the whole Cable News Wars idea. I know people who work across the street at the Fox News Channel. I've got friends that work there. I think we're all doing our own thing in our own way best we can."

"[W]hen you put all this information together, here's what it all means. The FBI misled and purposely deceived a federal court while using an unverified, completely phony opposition research bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton."

Rachel Maddow was literally laughing.Sean Hannity put up his dukes.you could just flip between the two and see an encapsulation of our two Americas - total dismissal of the memo's import, vs. the assertion that it's "only about 15 percent of what's coming."