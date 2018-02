© Henry Romero / Reuters

The Russians are already trying to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections and the US is basically helpless to stop them, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.Tillerson told Fox News that the US, along with its "allies and partners," has identified "certain behaviors" apparently pointing to nefarious Moscow meddling in upcoming elections across the Western world. The Secretary of State did not elaborate about what kind of "behaviors" he was referring to.Claiming that Russia can utilize "many tools" to meddle in this year's midterms, Tillerson said that it was difficult to say whether the US was "better prepared" to deal with the alleged interference, "because the Russians will adapt as well."Tillerson added that Washington will continue to tell Moscow that it "sees what you're doing" and "you need to stop," vowing that the Russians will continue to face "consequences" if the alleged and highly sneaky meddling does not immediately desist.Unsubstantiated allegations of Russian interference in elections across the world have become ubiquitous in Washington.Speaking in Mexico City on Saturday, Tillerson urged America's southern neighbor to stay diligent in the face of potential Russian meddling in internal Mexican affairs, stating during a news conference with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray Caso that "all I can say to you is that we know that Russia has fingerprints in a number of countries around the world."