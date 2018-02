© Max Pixel / CC0 Public Domain



Record snowfall levels have caused serious transport issues up and down the country, as 25 departments remain on orange alert from Météo France,Since Tuesday night (February 6), at least 12cm of snow has fallen on Paris, and in some areas around Ile-de-France,Transport conditions have prompted the Interior Minister's office to request that people not use their cars in any snow-affected areas, except where absolutely necessary., many without any extra water, food supplies or blankets. Reports from people there have said that they have had little help from authorities or any emergency services, or any idea of how long they might be stuck. Yet, France Info this morning reports that evacuation efforts are now underway.and will only begin this morning on a "case by case" basis. Train company SNCF has asked passengers to postpone their travels if possible. The Paris Métro continues to run, in most cases.Taxis are still running where possible, but they are scarce, and prices on services such as Uber have surged to more than double the usual cost due to increased demand.Transport companies have put in place their "snow plans",So far, airports in the region are managing to cope, with de-icers being used, but passengers are advised to check before travelling and arrive as early as possible.Snow is expected to continue to fall until midday today (Wednesday February 7), especially for the 25 departments still on orange warning for snow and ice.All are in the northern part of the country - forming a loose circle from Maine-et-Loire in the west, Eure in the north, Ardennes in the north-east, and Cher further south - and still including Paris and Ile-de-France.