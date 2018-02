© Ron Sachs/CNP/AdMedia/Newscom

citizens "support government regulation, fully recognizing that such regulation leads to corruption." As an example, they point to differing attitudes toward government-mandated wages in former socialist countries that transitioned to market economies. "Approximately 92 percent of Russians and 82 percent of East Germans favor wage control," they write, naming two low-trust populations. In Scandinavia, Great Britain, and North American countries, where there are higher levels of trust in the public and private sectors, less than half the population does.

The feds can't pass a budget or do much very well, yet a record level of Americans want it more involved in our lives. That's not as crazy as it seems.By now, you know the score: A couple of weeks have passed, so there's a new deadline looming for a budget agreement to keep the federal government open until the next continuing resolution can be hammered out, maybe after a brief government shutdown, during which members of Congress might even have to bring their own towels to the House gym (the horror, the horror) The deadline is Thursday, so lots of luck, fellas. You've been getting along so well lately , this shouldn't be a problem at all. Oh wait Further down the road - all the way to March 5! - is the end of the Obama-era program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) , which allows immigrants who were brought here illegally as children to stay in the country. Last year, President Trump extended DACA, giving Congress time to pass a legislative fix to the issue. DACA was at the heart of the recent government shutdown, as both sides made different versions of immigration reform a condition of the budget process.With all that incompetency and dysfunction as a backdrop, consider this:As recently as 2014, 50 percent of Americans thought government was doing too much (versus 46 percent who thought it should do more).But even if the totals are different, Gallup's results run in the same direction as those from NBC/WSJ, with more and more people saying that government should do more.What gives? You'd think that as the government reveals itself to be less and less capable of taking care of its most basic tasks - such as passing legislation that allows it to function - we'd be washing our hands of it, right?To the extent that we are shifting from being a high-trust country to a low-trust one, it is predictable that we are turning to government for more, even as we know it will disappoint if not defraud us.In "low-trust countries," write Philippe Aghion, Yann Algan, Pierre Cahuc, and Andrei ShleiferHail Mary passes aren't just for the Super Bowl , it turns out, and thinking the same government that can't be trusted will save you is the worst kind of Hail Mary.What can be done? In the current political climate, it seems very unlikely that partisans from the president on down will make any moves toward fiscal and governmental responsibility, but that's exactly what needs to happen. Ironically, and despite a generalized hostility toward government, libertarian-leaning members of Congress such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), and Rep. Tom Massie (R-Ky.) could well set the proper tone.Related: "The Government Is Going To Shut Down Again (and That's Bad)" Nick Gillespie is the editor at large of Reason and the co-author, with Matt Welch, of The Declaration of Independents: How Libertarian Politics Can Fix What's Wrong With America ( 2011/2012 ). He is also a columnist for The Daily Beast