A toddler who was found by her mother on a porch in freezing temperatures and later died had wandered from home when her father fell asleep, police said Monday.The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 and -7 degrees Celsius).The mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family's apartment, and authorities said the father, who works a night shift, fell asleep.No charges have been filed, but an investigation is continuing. Results from an autopsy are pending.A memorial of stuffed animals was on the porch of the family's apartment building.