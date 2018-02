© Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call



What is the Defense Logistics Agency?

What problems did the audit reveal?

$465 million in misstatements in DLA books for construction projects

in DLA books for construction projects $384 million in spending that had little documentation, or none at all , for "in progress" projects

, for "in progress" projects Records for $100 million in computer systems that have no supporting evidence of ever being tested or accepted

$46 million in computer assets that were wrongly recorded as belonging to the DLA

How did the DLA respond?

More money, more problems?

An audit of the Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency revealed that it spent more than $800 million on projects, but, according to Politico An audit conducted by Ernst & Young found that the agency's accounting procedures are so flawed that there is no reliable way to track how it uses its $40 billion annual budget.In fact, Ernst & Young implied that the lack of documentation means there"We cannot determine the effect of the lack of sufficient appropriate audit evidence on DLA's financial statements as a whole," the audit report read.According to the DLA website, the agency "is the Department of Defense's logistics combat support agency, providing worldwide logistics support in both peacetime and wartime to the military services as well as several civilian agencies and foreign countries."The DLA employs about 25,000 people andPolitico reported.Here are the main problems turned up by the audit, which covered the 2016 fiscal year:Army Lt. Gen. Darrell Williams, the agency's director: "The initial audit has provided us with a valuable independent view of our current financial operations. We are committed to resolving the material weaknesses and strengthening internal controls around DLA's operations."A DLA statement to Politico: "DLA is the first of its size and complexity in the Department of Defense to undergo an audit so we did not anticipate achieving a 'clean' audit opinion in the initial cycles. The key is to use auditor feedback to focus our remediation efforts and corrective action plans, and maximize the value from the audits. That's what we're doing now."President Donald Trump plans to propose a $716 billion defense budget, which is aDefense Secretary Jim Mattis has pushed for defense funding increases because he believes the U.S.'s "competitive edge has eroded in every domain of warfare - air, and, sea, space and cyberspace - and is continuing to erode."In June, Mattis criticized Congress for "wasting copious amounts of precious taxpayer dollars" due to "budgetary confusion" and spending cuts.