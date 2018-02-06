More than 500 suspects were arrested and 56 people were rescued during a statewide human-trafficking crackdown, officials said.The Los Angeles County Regional Human Trafficking Task Forces announced the arrests ofduring the three-day sweep, called Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.During the operation, which took place between Jan. 25 and 27, the task force saidAmong the 510 suspects arrested, 30 are suspected traffickers and 178 are alleged "johns."The task force is housed by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and is a collaboration of more than 85 federal, state, county and local law enforcement and nonprofit community organizations.Speaking at a Tuesday press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell gave details surrounding some of the arrests."The message we hope to send to the traffickers is don't do business in Los Angeles County or the state of California because we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," he said.The sheriff said the operation targeted those who use the internet to exploit victims. In one such instance, McDonnell said an undercover deputy posing as a young female on social media was contacted by a suspect, who recruited her to work for him in the commercial sex trade.After arranging a meeting, the pimp drove from Riverside County to meet with his victim. He demanded $500 from the victim for him to manage her. The suspect would collect the money from the customers and give the victim whatever he decided she needed. McDonnell said the suspect was arrested by task force detectives and found to be in possession of a stolen .357 Magnum handgun.The task force was established in November 2015 and since that time,The Los Angeles-based nonprofit Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking is providing help, including shelter and food, to the victims rescued during the operation.