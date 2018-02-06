© Getty Images

Editor-in-chief Bob Roe, executive news director Ken Li and senior reporters Josh Saul and Celeste Katz were all fired on Monday and staffers were told to go home for the day, a source close to Newsweek's newsroom confirmed to The Hill in an email.The news comes in the wake of recent upheaval at the publication.Last Thursday, Newsweek Media Group co-owner and CEO Etienne Uzac and his wife, Marion Kim, both resigned. Kim served as head of finance for the media group.Newsweek said at the time that it allowed the district attorney's office to access the company's computer servers for a technical inspection.The company added in a statement thatA spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office at the time declined to comment to The Hill on the matter.The publication was also at the center of controversy last month after tweeting out an image of Martin Luther King Jr. in an open casket, drawing substantial blowback on social media that prompted a deletion of the tweet and an apology.