A roving mob of bicyclists rode the wrong way down Manhattan streets and attacked drivers who confronted them. Dashcam video shows them surrounding one Uber driver's car. Wale Aliyu reports.A mob of dozens of bicyclists roamed through the streets of Manhattan against traffic and attacked drivers who confronted them, witnesses say, andSome of the cyclists were wearing masks as theyon Seventh Avenue in Chelsea on Saturday evening and clashed with drivers. Cell phone video shows the group rolling through the streets between cars.Witnesses say they heard screaming and breaking glass as several drivers confronted the bicyclists near West 23rd Street around 4 p.m.One of the drivers, Timothy Lanley, said the cyclists surrounded his car and then attacked when he rolled down his window to confront them."They mobbed the car. And then when I got out the car to tell them not to do what they was doing to the car, they attacked me," he said.Lanley said theof his car in two places.At one point, a driver who had been assaulted by a bicyclist, injuring the officer's leg and hand, law enforcement sources said., according to the sources."It was crazy," Emily Stephen said of witnessing the chaotic scene in broad daylight."I just saw all the bikes going up Seventh Avenue and I saw them surrounding the car," Stephen said.An Uber driver, who didn't want to be named, says the bicyclists also damaged his car as he was dropping off a passenger. He provided NBC 4 with dashcam video in which he says you can see the cyclists taunting him and surrounding his car. He says you can hear them scratching and kicking the vehicle too."It's a brand new car. I don't know how much that's going to cost me now. It's probably $1,000," he said.Cell Video Shows Violent Mob Cycling Through NYC StreetsOfficers were collecting surveillance video as they investigated, but. If police catch the bicyclists allegedly involved, they could face reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges.Witnesses say the group dispersed and headed north, where they shouted at walkers and heckled people as far north as Midtown.Surveying his car's smashed windows after the attack, Lanley said there should be a law prohibiting bicyclists from riding in such large groups through city streets."You shouldn't have 18, 19 people riding together. Knowing what they're doing. They're taking up the road and making it hard for drivers to go where they're going," he said.