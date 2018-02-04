However, many Lebanese experts believe that the US is trying to challenge the legitimacy of Hezbollah inside Lebanon with this move.

On February 3, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) announced in an official statement that its armored forces had received eight M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from the US, as a part of the US military aid program to Lebanon. The LAF received the first patch of M2A2 Bradley IFVs, which also consisted of eight vehicles, on August 14, 2017 The standard US Army version of the M2A2 Bradley IFV is protected by an improved passive armor with the ability to mount an explosive reactive armor (ERA) on it. However, the ERA boxes were removed from the IFVs that had been supplied to the LAF.A clear example of this successful cooperation was the joint offensive against ISIS in the western Qalamun region launched on July 21, 2017.Photos of the M2A2 Bradley IFVs delivery: