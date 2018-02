© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Since last summer the number of migrants crossing from Libya greatly declined,According to newly released statistics,, German broadcaster NTV reports The number of migrants is higher than the same time period last year fueling speculation that it could rise even further.According to an Italian journalist who spoke to the German broadcaster,Last year, it was claimed thatAn unnamed Italian journalist alleged that internal conflicts have stripped the power from many of those who made the deal with the Italian minister to stop the migrant boats leaving."Many of the militia leaders Minniti negotiated with have now been pushed away by others, many of whom do not even know the name of the leader," the Italian said.People trafficking accounts for nearlyof the Libyan economy and slave markets have also made a comeback, according to recent reports.Last year, the Italian government was able to largely stop the activities of migrant transporting NGOs operating off the Libyan coast, which were labelled migrant " taxi services " by critics.Next month, Italians will go to the voting booth to vote for a new national government, and populist Lega leader Matteo Salvini has been the most outspoken critic of mass migration.Earlier this month,In current polls, Salvini and his coalition partner, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, have a solid lead ahead of the current centre-left coalition.