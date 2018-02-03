Kelly hand-delivered the memo to Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon. They both talked about it then Kelly left Trump to read the full document by himself.
Hours later, Kelly returned to speak with his boss and told him he did not think releasing the redacted document would endanger national security, but said the document did not make as compelling of a case against federal investigators who allegedly used false information from the Fusion GPS dossier to obtain a search warrant, according to the Washington Post. The warrant allowed FBI and DOJ officials to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
Trump called for the release of the memo prior to even reading it. White House officials have said the president thinks the memo's release will prove that a group of top government officials have been out to get him.
Kelly has spoken this week with multiple senior-level FBI officials, including Director Christopher Wray, who have urged him against sharing information about how the U.S. government collects information on people.
Comment: Ah, yes, it is not about the wrongs committed nor the grievances done to the public, it is about not divulging how intelligence collects information on anyone, any time it chooses. Uphold the system; sacrifice those it is purported to protect.
Comment: To the general public, who have been led down the cul-de-sac of political manipulation by MSM reports and agency falsehoods, the memo is a big deal.