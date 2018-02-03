© Nate Smallwood/Tribune Review





Microchip aids discovery

Abby was dead.Ten years ago, the year-old black lab mix was playing with the kids outside Debra Suierveld's Washington Township home and wandered off.They looked for her, but she was gone.On Saturday, Suierveld got a call from Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. They said they had her dog.Couldn't be, she said. Her two dogs were right there with her, including Cedona - her black lab mix."I didn't even know what to say," Suierveld said. "I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"Suierveld took Abby home from Animal Protectors in New Kensington on Tuesday night, back to the same home she had disappeared from a decade ago.Abby surfaced Saturday on Judy Spiering's porch on Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell.The dog didn't want any food, but drank a lot of water, Spiering said."The dog seemed friendly."The Spierings contacted police, who contacted Animal Protectors. She came into the shelter Saturday afternoon, medical manager Jody Berisko said.It's not known where Abby has been all this time. She's an old dog now, with some gray on her snout, and has some fatty tumors that Berisko said are common for her age.The guess is she had a home and was cared for.But there haven't been any recent missing reports for a dog like Abby.A microchip Suierveld had put in the scruff of Abby's neck all those years ago led to the reunion. Berisko said they routinely check for chips.Scanning the chip brought up its maker, HomeAgain, and a number. HomeAgain gave Berisko the contact information they had for Suierveld and the veterinarian who had put in the chip.Suierveld's old phone number didn't work, but the veterinarian had her current information.While the microchip brought Abby back, Suierveld said she was sour about it for a long time, since Abby went missing and hadn't been found."For years I was like, 'Why did I chip her?' " she said, adding that her opinion is different now.Suierveld said they had rescued Abby from the Greensburg Humane Society. She had belonged to her daughter, Carly.Suierveld called her daughter, now 22 and a student at Miami University in Ohio, about Abby's return: "She cried."