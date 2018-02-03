Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed crowds at the shrine of Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's first Supreme Leader, in a ceremony commemorating 40 years since the former supreme leader's return to Iran, in Tehran on Wednesday."The previous regime thought that monarchical rule would last forever, but it lost everything for this very reason. It did not hear the criticism of the people," he warned.Surrounded by his cabinet members and standing next to Khomeini's grandson, Hassan Khomeini, he added: "for a government which only wants to hear the voice of the revolution, it is too late. Governments should hear the people's demands, criticisms, and their protests as well," he stated.