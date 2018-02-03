© The Free Thought Project

He is now missing.

A family is frantically searching for their loved one after he went missing. He was last seen on video in handcuffs, getting his head stomped on by police.San Bernardino, CA - The family of Gerardo Bernabe Vasquez, 21, is now frantically searching for their beloved family member after he was last seen in handcuffs with a San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy's boot on his face.According to the family, Vasquez suffered a "mental health episode" last month and they are unsure if he's since relapsed. They are now asking for the public's help in finding him and raising awareness to the fact thatAccording to police, the violence started after one officer detained Vasquez for acting strangely. During the stop, a struggle ensued until another officer showed up to help get Vasquez under control.In the disturbing video, we can hear Vasquez screaming for help as police unleash their fury upon the restrained man.After repeatedly stomping the young handcuffed man's face, the officers pick Vasquez completely off the ground using the handcuffs as a handle. The pain caused by such an act was likely unbearable and after the abuse, Vasquez appears to be unconscious."Nobody deserves to be treated like that," Rose Trujillo, Vasquez's aunt, said.The level of force was so excessive that it has actually prompted a response from the department who noted that the officer has since been given a paid vacation.Sheriff John McMahon said he is "concerned with the level of force used in the video" by one of his deputies. He added that the department "will conduct a thorough and complete investigation."However,Illustrating the entirely unnecessary use of force by officers, Vasquez's only charges stemmed from them detaining him. He was booked into jail last Friday for resisting and obstructing an officer.Prior to being detained, he had committed no crime.