Those thinking of threatening Russia with military force, now have more reason to think again. Twenty-one brand spanking new reasons.
Russia's RS-24 MIRV nuclear warheads, in use by the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (SMF), just got some new rockets to ride, reports Southfront.
The SMF is to be equipped with about a hundred Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), with the Yars-S being the mobile variation of this system.
It is designed to carry between four and ten nuclear warheads for maximum defense capability and is outfitted with anti-missile defense systems.
This Russian ICBM system is among the most efficient systems currently in use anywhere in the world.
Here's are the details:
The Russian Strategic Missile Force received 21 ballistic missiles in 2017, Chief of the Defense Ministry's Military Representations Department Colonel Oleg Stepanov said on January 31:
"Overall, 21 ballistic missiles, 19 autonomous launchers, 33 combat duty support vehicles, 7 command posts and 310 other integral parts of the systems were delivered," the state-run news agency TASS quoted Stepanov as saying. "A total of six launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles were carried out in 2017 to extend the warranty periods for the operation of missile systems that are on combat duty, and also for training purposes. The hardware showed its operation in a normal mode and the assigned tasks were accomplished."
Commander of the 39th Missile Division Major-General Pavel Burkov added that the 357th missile regiment finished its rearmament with Yars missile systems.
The 39th Missile Division includes two missile regiments armed with mobile Yars systems and one missile regiment equipped with Yars-S systems.
Comment: See also: Deranged 'Nuclear Posture Review': US ready to start nuclear war even when not attacked first by nukes