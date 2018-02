© U.S. Navy



The US is more likely to use nuclear weapons, according to the new Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) just released by the administration of President Donald Trump.Washington's new Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) recommends a hawkish approach to cooperation with Russia over nuclear proliferation, and further calls for the US to tackle "an unprecedented range and mix of threats" posed by foreign powers including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.The review suggests a hawkish approach to cooperation with Russia over nuclear proliferation. It warns that Russia is "developing and deploying new nuclear warheads and launchers" and will "continue to increase its warhead delivery capacity" in the future.Washington finds "troubling" Russia's adoption of military strategies and capabilities that rely on nuclear escalation, according to the NPR."We do not want to regard Russia as an adversary," said Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Anita E. Friedt said at the NPR roll-out at the Pentagon on Friday. "This not a Russia-centric NPR."The US "remains committed to the moratorium on nuclear testing." National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Steve Erhart added."US forces will strengthen their ability to integrate nuclear and non-nuclear military planning and operations,' the NPR says.