Washington's new Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) recommends a hawkish approach to cooperation with Russia over nuclear proliferation, and further calls for the US to tackle "an unprecedented range and mix of threats" posed by foreign powers including Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.
A key shift from existing nuclear weapons policy is the expansion of scenarios in which a nuclear threats would be considered. The document lists non-nuclear attacks that could constitute grounds for US nuclear retaliation. Under the new NPR, a conventional attack which results in mass casualties or targets key infrastructure could trigger a nuclear response.
The review suggests a hawkish approach to cooperation with Russia over nuclear proliferation. It warns that Russia is "developing and deploying new nuclear warheads and launchers" and will "continue to increase its warhead delivery capacity" in the future.
Washington finds "troubling" Russia's adoption of military strategies and capabilities that rely on nuclear escalation, according to the NPR.
"Russia has demonstrated its willingness to use force to alter the map of Europe and impose its will on its neighbors, backed by implicit and explicit nuclear first-use threats," the report says.
Comment: No, Russia has merely responded to the US Empire's use of force to alter the geopolitical landscape in Europe and right on Russia's borders. They have acted in self defense against an increasingly provocative and hostile military force that wants to impose its will on the world, with the threat of nuclear annihilation always on the table. Russia, like many other countries, realizes that to defend themselves against such a threat they have to develop nuclear capabilities and military strategies that makes sure they can defend their people and sovereignty from American imperial takeover.
"We do not want to regard Russia as an adversary," said Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Anita E. Friedt said at the NPR roll-out at the Pentagon on Friday. "This not a Russia-centric NPR."
The US "remains committed to the moratorium on nuclear testing." National Nuclear Security Administration Administrator Steve Erhart added.
The review also calls for more integration between nuclear and non-nuclear forces, and upgrading F-35 fighter aircraft to carry nuclear bombs and missiles. In doing so, the line between nuclear and non-nuclear warfare becomes less clear.
"US forces will strengthen their ability to integrate nuclear and non-nuclear military planning and operations,' the NPR says.