Some of Google's top AI researchers are trying to predict your medical outcome as soon as you're admitted to the hospital.published Jan. 24 with 34 co-authors and not peer-reviewed,To conduct the study,University of California San Francisco Medical Center (from 2012-2016) and University of Chicago Medicine (2009-2016).While the results have not been independently validated, Google claims vast improvements over traditional models used today for predicting medical outcomes.for AI researchers looking to train their algorithms on electronic health records, the source of the data,the researchers write. In addition to data points from tests, written notes have traditionally been difficult for automated systems to comprehend; each doctor and nurse writes differently and can take different styles of notes.for this, the Google approachAfter analyzing thousands of patients,and learned to pay less attention to what it determined to be extraneous data.after it's built, like which number of layers are needed to make the decision most accurately. In the research paper, the authors write thatBeyond the paper's results, the research represents a considerable investment in applying AI to healthoutside of Alphabet's established companies like Verily, Calico, and DeepMind. Google heavy-hitters like Quoc Le, credited with creating recurrent neural networks used for predictions based on time, and Jeff Dean, a legend at the company for his work on Google's server infrastructure, are both on the paper, as well as Greg Corrado, a director at the company involved in high-profile projects like translation and its Smart Reply feature.but received backlash for making big promises with little tangible results.