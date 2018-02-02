© Natalia Seliverstova / Sputnik



"American special services are continuing their de facto hunt for Russians all over the world," reads the statement published on the ministry's website on Friday. The Russian diplomats also gave several examples of suchthat took place in Spain, Latvia, Canada and Greece."Sometimes these were actual abductions of our compatriots. This is what happened with Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was kidnapped in Liberia in 2010 and secretly taken to the United States in violation of Liberian and international laws. This also happened in 2014 with Roman Seleznyov, who was literally abducted in the Maldives and forcefully taken to American territory," the statement reads.The ministry also warned that after being handed over to the US justice system, Russian citizens often encounter extremely biased attitudes.The diplomats then urged all Russian citizens who plan to travel abroad to thoroughly calculate all the risks, especially in cases when they suspect that US law enforcement bodies could have some claims against them.Two of the most resonant cases - involving transport company-owner Viktor Bout and aircraft pilot Yaroshenko -resulted in long prison sentences. This is despite the fact that both men were convicted as a result of sting operations and the main argument of the prosecution was the testimony of undercover agents, not material evidence. Bout and Yaroshenko protested their innocence in court and continue to do so to this day.