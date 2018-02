© Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

After months of radio silence, new information released earlier this week surrounding the investigation into Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock's motive appears to have revived suspicions that another person was involved in the shooting.Haig's connection to Paddock and the shooting is unclear, but in another confusing development, Clark County Nevada Coroner John Fudenberg is defying a court order to release the full autopsy report for Paddock -According to the Daily Caller, District Court Judge Timothy Williams ordered the coroner Tuesday to immediately release the autopsy.The office also told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the report wouldn't be released until it was "finalized."according to the the Review-Journal.It's difficult to imagine what component of the autopsy could, at this point, be left unfinished; after all, Paddock's body was destroyed weeks ago. And yet, the coroner has chosen to pay $32,000 in legal costs instead of turning over the final report."The shooter's body was cremated Dec. 21. How can the autopsy report not be 'finalized' when the body was cremated more than five weeks ago?" Review-Journal Editor-in-Chief Keith Moyer publicly stated. "The law is squarely on the side of the public's right to open government."An interim report released Jan. 8 gave only scant information about the autopsy and did not release either the autopsy or a toxicology report on Paddock.the department stated."The cause of Paddock's death was an internal gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a suicide," the report concluded.While the details so far largely comport with the early press reports, some say the initial report was suspiciously lacking in detail.said Wayne Black, a 40-year veteran law enforcement and private security expert, in an interview with TheDCNF.he said.It's been four months since the shooting, and still much remains vague or unknown. Paddock's motives remain a mystery. Unanswered questions remain about the official timeline of events. Photos published online in the immediate aftermath of the shooting purported to show a second shooter closer to ground level, but they were largely dismissed by law enforcement and the media.