© AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel



Governor of Ankara Ercan Topaca has announced that the gas leak was behind the blast that rocked one of the prestigious districts of the Turkish capital.Initially, a Sputnik correspondent in Ankara reported that a sound of explosion was heard in the city.There were also reports suggesting the gas cylinder exploded in one of the office buildings.The internet users have uploaded the first photos taken at the site of the alleged explosion.