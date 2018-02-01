© Thomas White / Reuters

Cryptocurrencies are illegal in India and the government fully intends to stamp out their use, according to the finance ministry.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.Cryptocurrencies are not regulated in India, the second-largest country in the world by population after China. India has a big share of the cryptocurrency market, accounting for about 10 percent of all bitcoin transactions.said Monish Panda, founder of Monish Panda & Associates law firm, as quoted by Indian media."We will have to wait and watch as to what will be the final framework of such legislation."Last year, the Indian Finance Ministry called bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies a ponzi scheme, "which can result in sudden and prolonged crash exposing investors, especially retail consumers losing their hard-earned money."Bitcoin users in India have been facing difficulties with deposits and withdrawals this year after the country's banks cracked down on crypto-trading. In December, the Indian Income Tax Department raided bitcoin exchanges across the country, seeking to identify cryptocurrency traders.