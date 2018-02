© Getty Images





What did the judge say?



How did the university respond?

The court has ordered the university to restore BLinC to registered student organization status for 90 days. The university respects the decision of the court and has acted accordingly by extending an invitation to BLinC to participate in the student organization fair on Jan. 24. The university will not comment on the merits of the case per its policy on pending litigation.

A Christian organization at the University of Iowa that was disbanded for not granting a gay member a leadership position has been reinstated after a judge ruled against the school's "selective enforcement" of its nondiscrimination policy.The university shut the organization down, saying that membership and participation in campus organizations cannot be limited based on sexual orientation, among other things.In order to be reinstated, the school said, the group would have to alter the Statement of Faith.Group members, represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, sued the school.Judge Stephanie Marie Rose of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa ruled last week that the school must reinstate the organization for at least 90 days."BLinC's motion is granted based solely upon the university's selective enforcement of an otherwise reasonable and viewpoint neutral nondiscrimination policy," the court order read.According to a statement in The Gazette