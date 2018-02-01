© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters



It was billed as a speech that would unite all Americans, but even with memorable lines,When Trump praised his special guest, 12-year-old Preston Sharp, for helping to place 40,000 American flags on the graves of dead soldiers, the president subtly socked the NFL players and other athletes who have "taken a knee" during the US national anthem, most often to protest police abuse.Preston's devotion, Trump said, reminds us of "why we proudly stand for the national anthem."Trump boasted of eliminating more regulations than "any administration in the history of our country," and ending the "war on American energy" and "beautiful, clean coal." ButWithout dwelling on his failure to repeal Obamacare, Trump shifted to Big Pharma and the FDA, taking on drug prices and access to experimental treatments for the terminally ill.despite his giving no policy details. Trump did call for private partnerships and a streamlined permitting process, aiming for a maximum of two years."Together we can reclaim our great building heritage," Trump said. But the response was tepid from Democrats, a fall from last year when they had expressed some constrained optimism over a bipartisan infrastructure deal, as opposed to issues like Obamacare and tax cuts.It was inevitable that Trump would bring up the hottest topic on Capitol Hill - immigration reform. However, what Trump might call an olive branch to the Democrats has only been interpreted as a poison pill.While "the US is a compassionate nation," Trump said,"Americans are dreamers too," he said, a line that drew opposite reactions from conservatives and liberals, despite Trump's ostensible intentions. "Let's come together, set politics aside, and finally get the job done."Even when it came to the issue of nuclear proliferation, Trump didn't manage to win over the hearts and minds that he needs to get much of his agenda through Congress."Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, we are not there yet, sadly," Trump said, after referencing North Korea.Outside of the reliable Republican cheers in Congress, responses were no more favorable to the president when he credited "the coalition" with liberating "nearly 100 percent" of the territory held by "these killers" in Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).