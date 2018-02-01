Puppet Masters
Trump stresses unity and declares 'a new American moment' during first State of the Union
Marisa Schultz and Bob Fredericksr
New York Post
Tue, 30 Jan 2018 15:34 UTC
"Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people," Trump said to Congress and the nation at the Capitol. "This in fact is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream."
The speech, which went for 80 minutes, had some 150 applause lines, including when Trump said "the state of our union is strong because our people are strong."
The president focused on many of the same themes on which he campaigned - keeping Americans safe, cutting regulations and stimulating the fossil fuel industry - but also struck a conciliatory tone.
The president spoke proudly of the GOP tax cut plan passed by Congress - boasting that 3 million American workers had already received employer bonuses.
"Our massive tax cuts provide tremendous relief for the middle class and small businesses," he said, reading from a teleprompter and largely sticking to his prepared remarks. "Since we passed tax cuts, roughly 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses - many of them thousands of dollars per worker."
And after a hyperpartisan year in Washington - during which the president launched myriad Twitter attacks against his critics - he stressed unity.
"Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family can do anything. We all share the same home, the same heart, the same destiny, and the same great American flag," he said.
But he also revived his divisive beef with NFL players who kneel for the national anthem to protest police brutality - after he introduced Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old California boy who ran a program to place American flags on veterans' graves.
"Preston's reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem," Trump said.
The president at several points returned to his handling of the economy, and spoke again about repairing the nation's infrastructure - a key campaign promise he has yet to fulfill.
"In our drive to make Washington accountable, we have eliminated more regulations in our first year than any administration in history. We have ended the war on American energy - and we have ended the war on beautiful clean coal," he said.
terminally ill Americans to be able to use experimental drugs.
"People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure - I want to give them a chance right here at home. It is time for the Congress to give these wonderful Americans the right to try," he said.
The president also urged a bipartisan solution to the contentious debate on immigration.
"Struggling communities, especially immigrant communities, will also be helped by immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American workers and American families," Trump declared. "So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens of every background, color, and creed."
But he said that American citizens must come first, "because Americans are dreamers, too," a reference to the foreign-born Dreamers protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Then, when Trump talked about ending chain migration - which gives preference to extended families of immigrants already in the US - Democrats in the audience booed.
First lady Melania Trump arrived separately from the president, her first public appearance with her husband since allegations surfaced that he had an affair with porn vixen Stormy Daniels, a charge she and the White House deny.
Some Democrats, including New York Rep. Gregory Meeks and Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, boycotted the speech, with Lewis bitterly criticizing the president for his reference to some African nations as "s-thole countries."
"At every opportunity, he's disrespected me and individuals who look like me. I cannot respect him," Meeks told MSNBC.
