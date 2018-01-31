The Inspector General has recovered the Samsung 5 cellphones of two embattled FBI agents at the center of ongoing Department of Justice and Congressional investigations. The two agents are under scrutiny for their involvement in the Special Counsel's investigation into President Trump and alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.The DOJ informed the Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson on Jan. 19, that a "technical glitch" failed to retain the text messages between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his colleague FBI attorney Lisa Page from December 2016 and May 2017. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was also informed by the FBI that the text messages could not be retrieved because of the technical problems that occurred when the bureau switched from the Samsung 5 phones to the Samsung 7 phones.Attorney General Jeff Session's revealed last week that Strzok and Page had exchanged more than 50,000 text messages and Congressional committees are investigating whether the apparent bias of the agents against President Trump altered the investigation into the President and his campaign. Strzok and Page were part of the Special Counsel's office for a short period of time. Strzok, who was involved in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private server to send classified information, was removed from his role in the Special Counsel's Office after the Horowitz uncovered the biased text messages.DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz stated in a letter to Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee."We will provide copies of the text messages that we recover from these devices to the Department so that the department's leadership can take any management action it deems appropriate," Horowitz wrote.A former FBI special agent, who worked extensively on counterterrorism related cases, stated they were "dumbfounded" by the FBI's original excuse that the text messages were irretrievable.FBI spokeswoman Carol Cratty declined to comment on the ongoing inquiry by the DOJ's Inspector General into the missing text messages.Page and Strzok both served in Robert Mueller's Special Counsel Office, which is investigating alleged ties between President Trump's campaign and Russia. Many GOP lawmakers have criticized Mueller's probe, as evidence emerged of extraordinary bias in the text messages against President Trump and inappropriate conduct between Strzok and Page, who were also having an affair.This week, the DOJ informed the investigating committees that it wasn't just Strzok and Page's phones that were affected but thousands of the Samsung 5 phones, stating that the glitch has been remedied.In a joint statement House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes stressed their "concern" over the missing texts.A congressional official, familiar with the request for the text messages, saidA former informant for the FBI, who spoke to this reporter, said the FBI was able to do the same with his Samsung 5 telephone registered to Verizon and he questioned why the FBI told the committees the information was not retrievable."Their forensic experts who worked on my Samsung 5, which was wiped clean, to retrieve the information they needed," said the former FBI informant, who asked not to be named. This reporter viewed the documents for the informant's phone and the permission they gave to the FBI to retrieve the text messages from the phone."The FBI forensics team said it would be no problem at all pulling up the missing texts from the phone," the FBI informant said. "It makes me wonder why they didn't do that with the two agents phones to begin with and why did they tell the committees they couldn't retrieve the texts.'